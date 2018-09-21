South32 : Update - Dividend/Distribution - S32

Notification of dividend / distribution

Update Summary

Entity name SOUTH32 LIMITED

Security on which the Distribution will be paid

S32 - ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Announcement Type

Update to previous announcement

Date of this announcement

Thursday September 20, 2018

Reason for the Update

Update to the Appendix 3A.1 released on 23 August 2018 to advise of the exchange rates and local currency conversions.

Refer to below for full details of the announcement

Announcement Details

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

1.1 Name of +Entity

SOUTH32 LIMITED

1.2 Registered Number Type

ABN

1.3 ASX issuer code

S32

1.4 The announcement is

Update/amendment to previous announcement

Registration Number

1.4a Reason for update to a previous announcement

Update to the Appendix 3A.1 released on 23 August 2018 to advise of the exchange rates and local currency conversions.

1.4b Date of previous announcement(s) to this update

Thursday August 23, 2018

1.5 Date of this announcement

Thursday September 20, 2018

1.6 ASX +Security Code

S32

ASX +Security Description

ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Part 2A - All dividends/distributions basic details

2A.1 Type of dividend/distribution

Ordinary

2A.2 The Dividend/distribution: relates to a period of six months

2A.3 The dividend/distribution relates to the financial reporting or payment period ending ended/ending (date)

Saturday June 30, 2018

2A.4 +Record Date

Friday September 14, 2018

2A.5 Ex Date

Thursday September 13, 2018

2A.6 Payment Date

Thursday October 11, 2018

2A.7 Are any of the below approvals required for the dividend/distribution before business day 0 of the timetable?

Security holder approvalCourt approval

Lodgement of court order with +ASICACCC approval

FIRB approval

Another approval/condition external to the entity required before business day 0 of the timetable for the dividend/distribution.

No

2A.8 Currency in which the dividend/distribution is made ("primary currency")

USD - US Dollar

2A.9 Total dividend/distribution payment amount per +security (in primary currency) for all dividends/distributions notified in this form

USD 0.06200000

2A.9a AUD equivalent to total dividend/distribution amount per +security 0.08658093

2A.9b If AUD equivalent not known, date for information to be released

Estimated or Actual?

Thursday September 20, 2018

Actual

2A.9c FX rate (in format AUD 1.00 / primary currency rate): AUD

FX rate (in format AUD rate/primary currency rate) Primary Currency rate

AUD 1.00

USD 0.71609300

2A.10 Does the entity have arrangements relating to the currency in which the dividend/distribution is paid to securityholders that it wishes to disclose to the market?

Yes

2A.11 Does the entity have a securities plan for dividends/distributions on this +security?

We do not have a securities plan for dividends/distributions on this security

2A.12 Does the +entity have tax component information apart from franking?

No

Part 2B - Currency Information

2B.1 Does the entity default to payment in certain currencies dependent upon certain attributes such as the banking instruction or registered address of the +securityholder? (For example NZD to residents of New Zealand and/or USD to residents of the U.S.A.).

Yes

2B.2 Please provide a description of your currency arrangements

South32 shareholders who hold shares on the Australian register will be paid dividends by direct credit in Australian Dollars (AUD) and can elect to receive a different currency by providing valid New Zealand Dollars (NZD), Pound Sterling (GBP) or US Dollar (USD) banking instructions. These instructions must be provided to Computershare, no later than 7pm (AEST) on the Record Date.

South32 shareholders who hold shares on the South African branch register will be paid dividends by direct credit in South African Rand (ZAR) and cannot elect to receive a different currency.

South32 UK Depositary Interest holders will be paid dividends by direct credit in Pound Sterling (GBP) and cannot elect to receive a different currency.

2B.2a Other currency/currencies in which the dividend/distribution will be paid:

2B.2b Please provide the exchange rates used for non-primary currency payments

VWAP of trades over the period 4 September 2018 to 19 September 2018

Australian Cents 0.716093

British pence 1.299413

New Zealand cents 0.65816

VWAP of trades over the period 4 September 2018 to 10 September 2018

South African cents 15.21418

2B.2c If payment currency equivalent and

exchange rates not known, date for information to be released

Estimated or Actual?

Actual

Thursday September 20, 2018

2B.3 Can the securityholder choose to receive a currency different to the currency they would receive under the default arrangements?

Yes

2B.3a Please describe what choices are available to a securityholder to receive a currency different to the currency they would receive under the default arrangements

For shareholders on the Australian register: Australian Dollars (AUD), New Zealand Dollars (NZD), Pound Sterling (GBP) or US Dollar (USD).

For shareholders on the South African branch register: no choice available (only South African Rand (ZAR) will be available).

For UK Depositary Interest holders: no choice available (only Pound Sterling (GBP) will be available).

2B.3b Date and time by which any document or communication relating to the above arrangements must be received in order to be effective for this dividend/distribution

Friday September 14, 2018 19:00:00

2B.3c Please provide, or indicate where relevant forms can be obtained and how and where they must be lodged

For Australian holders, currency elections and direct credit details can be provided online at www.computershare.com/Investor or by calling Computershare Investor Services on 1800 019 953 or +61 3 9415 4169.

For South African holders, direct credit details can be provided by calling Computershare Investor Services on smart number 0861 100 950.

For UK DI holders, direct credit details can be provided online at www.computershare.com/uk.

Part 3A - Ordinary dividend/distribution

3A.1 Is the ordinary dividend/distribution 3A.1a Ordinary dividend/distribution estimated estimated at this time? amount per +security No USD 3A.1b Ordinary Dividend/distribution amount per security USD 0.06200000 Notification of dividend / distribution

3A.2 Is the ordinary dividend/distribution franked?

Yes

3A.3 Percentage of ordinary dividend/distribution that is franked 100.0000 %

3A.4 Ordinary dividend/distribution franked amount per +security

USD 0.06200000

3A.6 Ordinary dividend/distribution unfranked amount per +security excluding conduit foreign income amount

USD 0.00000000

3A.7 Ordinary dividend/distribution conduit foreign income amount per security

USD 0.00000000

Part 5 - Further information

3A.2a Is the ordinary dividend/distribution fully franked?

Yes

3A.3a Applicable corporate tax rate for franking credit (%)

30.0000 %

3A.5 Percentage amount of dividend which is unfranked 0.0000 %

5.1 Please provide any further information applicable to this dividend/distribution

5.2 Additional information for inclusion in the Announcement Summary