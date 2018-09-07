MEDIA RELEASE

7 September 2018

South32 appoints Simon Collins to Lead Team

South32 Chief Executive Officer, Graham Kerr, today announced the appointment of Simon Collins to the South32 Lead Team in the position of Chief Development Officer. The appointment will take effect on 1 October 2018. Simon will be accountable for exploration, portfolio strategy, business development and acquisitions and divestments. He will also continue to oversee the study phase of the Hermosa project.

Simon is currently the Head of Corporate Development at South32. In this role Simon has successfully led the acquisition of Arizona Mining, owner of the high-grade zinc, lead and silver Hermosa project in the US, and entry into a conditional agreement to acquire a 50 per cent interest in the Eagle Downs metallurgical coal project in Australia. Simon and his team have also built an extensive portfolio of greenfield exploration projects with a bias towards base metals, providing long-term growth options.

Simon has 25 years' experience in the resources industry in senior leadership and business development roles. Prior to joining South32, Simon worked for BHP for more than a decade, where he led business development teams across Belgium, United Kingdom, Singapore and Australia. Simon started his career in mine operations in Australia and South Africa.

South32 Chief Executive Officer, Graham Kerr said: "Simon's participation in the Lead Team will ensure that portfolio renewal is at the heart of Lead Team discussion, as we seek to optimise our portfolio and create a pipeline of growth options to compete for capital".

