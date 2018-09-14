Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

South32 : completes acquisition of 50% interest in Eagle Downs and assumes operatorship

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/14/2018 | 07:23am CEST

MEDIA RELEASE

South32

108 St Georges Terrace Perth WA 6000 Australia

T +61 8 9324 9000

14 September 2018

F +61 8 9324 9200 south32.net

SOUTH32 COMPLETES ACQUISITION OF 50% INTEREST IN EAGLE DOWNS AND ASSUMES OPERATORSHIP

South32 Limited (ASX, JSE, LSE: S32; ADR: SOUHY) (South32) announced today that it had completed the acquisition of a 50% interest in the Eagle Downs metallurgical coal project in Queensland's Bowen Basin (Eagle Downs). South32 has assumed operatorship with the other 50% interest in the project held by Aquila Resources Pty Ltd (Aquila), a subsidiary of BaoWu.

The consideration comprises an upfront payment of approximately US$106M (excluding transaction costs), a deferred payment of US$27M due three years after completion and a coal price linked production royalty that will also be payable and is capped at US$80M. The upfront payment has been funded from the Group's cash reserves.

South32 Chief Executive Officer Graham Kerr said, "The acquisition of Eagle Downs embeds another attractive development option within our growing portfolio, with the upfront payment representing a minor premium to the historical infrastructure spend reflecting our move to operating control."

"We are pleased to be able to further strengthen our long-standing relationship with BaoWu and look forward to working with Aquila to commence the final feasibility study to optimise the mine design and development."

Subject to the findings of the feasibility study, South32 and Aquila plan to construct a multi-seam underground longwall metallurgical coal mine and processing plant with a dedicated rail spur and train loadout facility.

Eagle Downs is a large, high quality and fully permitted metallurgical coal development project located approximately 25km south-east of the town of Moranbah. The project was placed under care and maintenance in late 2015 having benefitted from initial investment that delivered site infrastructure including water supply and high voltage systems, office buildings and water and sediment dams. Dual 2km drifts are also approximately 40% complete.

Ends

Registered Office Level 35 108 St Georges Terrace Perth WA 6000 Australia ABN 84 093 732 597 Registered in Australia

Location and infrastructure map of Eagle Downs

About South32

South32 is a globally diversified mining and metals company. We produce bauxite, alumina, aluminium, energy and metallurgical coal, manganese, nickel, silver, lead and zinc at our operations in Australia, Southern Africa and South America. We are also the owner of a high grade zinc, lead and silver development option in North America and have several partnerships with junior explorers with a focus on base metals. Our purpose is to make a difference by developing natural resources, improving people's lives now and for generations to come, and to be trusted by our owners and partners to realise the potential of their resources.

About Aquila and BaoWu

Aquila is the resource development subsidiary of Baosteel Resources, the mining and commodities trading arm of BaoWu.

BaoWu, formed through the 2017 combination of Baosteel Group Corporation with Wuhan Iron and Steel Group, is a major Chinese state owned enterprise and the largest steel producer in China.

For further information contact:

James Clothier

Jenny White

T +61 8 9324 9679

T +44 20 7798 1773

M +61 413 391 031

M +44 7900 046 758

E Jenny.White@south32.net

E james.clothier@south32.net

Disclaimer

South32 Ltd. published this content on 14 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 September 2018 05:22:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
07:50aHITACHI : First Dedicated Compact Proton Therapy System to be Supplied to Tokushukai Medical Group
AQ
07:47aWALLENSTAM : The go-ahead for Kallebäcks Terrasser
AQ
07:43aEFG INTERNATIONAL : Statement by EFG International
PU
07:43aINDIAN OIL : Fuel prices continue northward march, petrol sold at Rs 81.28/ltr and diesel at Rs 73.30/ltr in Delhi
AQ
07:42aAECOM : Education revises schedule of when schools will reopen
AQ
07:41aHyundai Motor Group names heir apparent as chief vice chairman
RE
07:40aHyundai Motor Group names heir apparent as chief vice chairman
RE
07:38aMARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL : Bank of America Merrill Lynch Lodging Conference
PU
07:38aGC-TOFMS APPLICATION : Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer Rubber Analysis by using Pyrolysis-GCxGC-MS
PU
07:32aBGHL (GBP) : NAV(s)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1ALPHABET : Google's China plan spurs inquiry from U.S. lawmakers, staff departures
2AMERICAN EAGLE OUTFITTERS : AMERICAN EAGLE OUTFITTERS : L Brands to close all Henri Bendel stores, website
3MICROSOFT CORPORATION : MICROSOFT : Adobe's in line revenue forecast pressures shares
4VOLKSWAGEN : VOLKSWAGEN : to end production of the Beetle next year
5Amazon's Jeff Bezos commits $2 billion to help homeless, pre-schools
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.