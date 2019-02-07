Log in
South32 : pledges 1 million dollars to flood relief appeal

02/07/2019 | 12:55am EST

MEDIA RELEASE

7 February 2019

SOUTH32 PLEDGES $1 MILLION TO FLOOD RELIEF APPEAL

In the wake of the devastating flooding in the Townsville region, South32 has announced a $1 million donation to the St Vincent de Paul Society Queensland's flood appeal.

South32 CEO Graham Kerr said the company was committed to making a difference for employees and communities impacted by the floods.

"I have lived in Townsville and seeing the flood images really highlights the impact on the community and basic services," Mr Kerr said.

"My thoughts are with our employees, their families, and everyone affected by this disaster."

South32 Cannington mine Vice President of Operations, Rob Jackson, said nearly 50 per cent of its workforce resided in and around Townsville.

"We are hearing heart-breaking stories from our people about the impact this event has had on their lives," Mr Jackson said.

"The clean-up and flood remediation work will take time and will have long-term effects on the residents of Townsville. We need to support this."

South32's contribution to the St Vincent de Paul Society Queensland will provide immediate help with short-term accommodation, food, assistance to purchase white goods and longer-term accommodation support.

St Vincent de Paul Society Queensland CEO, Peter Maher, said the Society was proud to be chosen by South32 to distribute the vital donation funds.

"Every dollar raised through this disaster appeal will go directly to people affected by this terrible event."

South32 will also match any financial contributions made via the company's employee matched giving program to support the relief efforts.

South32 employs around 900 people at the north west Queensland Cannington mine and Townsville port operations. Cannington has been in operation since 1997 and is one of the world's largest producers of silver and lead.

Ends

Registered Office Level 35 108 St Georges Terrace Perth WA 6000 Australia ABN 84 093 732 597 Registered in Australia

About South32

South32 is a globally diversified mining and metals company. We produce bauxite, alumina, aluminium, energy and metallurgical coal, manganese, nickel, silver, lead and zinc at our operations in Australia, Southern Africa and South America. We are also the owner of a high-grade zinc, lead and silver development option in North America and have several partnerships with junior explorers with a focus on base metals. Our purpose is to make a difference by developing natural resources, improving people's lives now and for generations to come, and to be trusted by our owners and partners to realise the potential of their resources.

Media Relations

James Clothier

T +61 8 9324 9697 M +61 413 391 031

E James.Clothier@south32.net

Further information on South32 can be found at www.south32.net.

Disclaimer

South32 Ltd. published this content on 07 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 February 2019 05:54:01 UTC
