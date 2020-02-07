SouthPoint Bancshares Announces the Release of Shareholder Reports and Audited Financials

SouthPoint Bancshares, Inc. (SOUB), the parent company of SouthPoint Bank, a local community bank committed to providing superior customer service in the local area, announced today it has released shareholder reports and audited financials to better serve their clients, shareholders and potential shareholders by laying out all available information.

SouthPoint Bank has released two years of shareholder reports and four years of audited financials—uploaded to their website for public disclosure.

“In the world of banking and investing, we believe clients are best served when all the information is on the table—and we will continue to operate in a transparent, straightforward manner that benefits all of our clients,” CEO Steve Smith said. “By releasing shareholder reports and audited financials, we are further proving our dedication, better serving our clients and fulfilling SouthPoint Bank’s mission to ‘point people forward.’”

The four years of audited reports are from 2015 to 2018 and the shareholder reports include year-end 2017 through year-end 2019.

Reports can be found at www.southpoint.bank/investors. The stock of SouthPoint Bancshares, Inc. is listed on the OTC Bulletin Board under the symbol “SOUB”.

About SouthPoint Bancshares, Inc:

SouthPoint Bancshares, Inc. is the parent company of SouthPoint Bank. SouthPoint was founded in 2005 in Birmingham, Alabama to create a local community bank dedicated to superior customer service for its customers. The bank has assets of approximately $410 million and has four bank branches in Birmingham, Gardendale, Trussville and Wilsonville. The bank also operates a full-service mortgage division with six branches throughout the state of Alabama.

Forward-Looking Statements:

Certain statements in this release contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which statements can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “estimate,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “target,” “plan,” “project,” “continue,” or the negatives thereof, or other variations thereon or similar terminology, and are made on the basis of management’s plans and current analyses of the Company, its business and the industry as a whole. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, economic conditions, competition, interest rate sensitivity and exposure to regulatory and legislative changes. The above factors, in some cases, have affected, and in the future could affect the Company’s financial performance and could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements, even if experience or future changes make it clear that any projected results expressed or implied therein will not be realized.

