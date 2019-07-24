SouthStar Urgent Care : Poised to Triple Clinic Footprint in 2019

Completes Strategic Partnership with AHS Walk-In Clinic

SouthStar Urgent Care, a leading provider of urgent care services and clinics in Louisiana and portfolio company of Shore Capital Partners (Shore Capital), a leading lower middle market healthcare private equity firm, today announced it is on pace to triple the number of urgent care centers that it owns and operates by year end. As part of the company’s growth efforts, it has opened an additional Urgent Care clinic after recently completing a strategic partnership with AHS Walk-In Clinic, Inc. (AHS).

SouthStar Urgent Care currently operates 11 clinics that provide high-quality care with unmatched customer service evidenced by the company’s consistent 95% net promoter score and rave patient reviews. Their current Louisiana clinics are in New Iberia, Lafayette, Abbeville, Eunice, Opelousas, Marksville, Youngsville, Oakdale, Ville Platte, and Bastrop. The Company plans to continue providing access to exceptional care in 2019 by expanding into eight more Louisiana markets, including Minden, Gramercy, Winnsboro, Springhill, Many, Slidell, Farmerville and Vidalia. This expansion is expected to create over 120 job opportunities for new team members state-wide. SouthStar’s plan to provide increased access to exceptional quality care will continue in 2020 with 18 additional Louisiana markets and 250 additional job opportunities. The brand’s fresh take on thoughtful patient care and focus on team member growth continues to set them apart from other healthcare providers. SouthStar Founders and Louisiana natives, Clayt and Suzette Hulin, have developed key relationships with the Company’s customers by utilizing their Southern hospitality and becoming genuine advocates of the “For Louisiana, By Louisiana” culture.

“Our commitment to the state of Louisiana is charged with a sincere passion of making a difference by providing our communities with an exceptional customer experience and developing leaders throughout our team,” said Laura Miller, SouthStar Urgent Care President and Chief Operating Officer. “Our 2019 growth will include 11 new communities, covering over 350,000 lives, and inviting over 250 team members to join the SouthStar family. With our leadership team and Shore Capital as partners, we are confident we are positioned well for a successful future as we seek to be the Gulf Coast leader in Urgent Care.”

The partnership with AHS was completed in March 2019 and allows both companies to strengthen their service offerings and grow their service areas for their patients throughout Louisiana.

“This was a natural partnership that we are excited to begin with Hulin Health and Shore Capital Partners,” said Christy Dillane, Founder and President of AHS. “After starting this clinic more than 26 years ago and expanding to our current location, I see the same excellent level of service from Hulin Health. We believe our combined resources and scale will allow us to develop and deliver more highly-innovative, transformative care to our patients. Our staff and patients at AHS are like family, and we strive every day to provide them with the best medical care possible in order to help them live a healthy life.”

“Partnering with the AHS Walk-In Clinic team furthers our mission to provide families throughout Louisiana with access to unmatched convenient, compassionate, and high quality care,” said Ryan Kelley, Partner at Shore Capital Partners. “We look forward to SouthStar’s continued growth towards becoming the leading urgent care and occupational medicine provider in Louisiana.”

About Hulin Health

Hulin Health, LLC is the parent company to SouthStar Urgent Care. Founded in 2011, Hulin Health is a leading provider of Urgent Care services in Louisiana known primarily for its nationally recognized, award-winning customer service. With a focus on patient care and team culture SouthStar is changing the way healthcare is delivered. Available clinic services range from treating allergies to onsite X-rays, flu symptoms to stitches, or simply a general sports physical for school. Clinics are open seven days a week and welcome all ages for treatment.

About Shore Capital Partners

Shore Capital Partners is a Chicago-based private equity firm focused on microcap healthcare and food & beverage investments. Shore supports management partners with capital, business development expertise, and industry knowledge to accelerate growth, fund acquisitions, and generate value to shareholders. Shore targets investments in proven, successful private companies with superior management teams, stable cash flow, and significant growth potential, including organic and growth through industry consolidation. Shore has over $1 billion of equity capital under management through various investment vehicles. More information about Shore Capital Partners can be found at www.shorecp.com.

For more information please contact SouthStar Urgent Care at Marketing@HulinHealth.com

