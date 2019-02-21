SouthWest Water Company : Announces New Board Member

SUGAR LAND, Texas, Feb. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SouthWest Water Company (SWWC) is pleased to announce the appointment of Sherina Edwards to its Board of Directors. Sherina is currently a member of the Energy, Environment & Natural Resources Practice Group at Quarles & Brady, LLP.

Prior to joining the firm, Sherina served a five-year term on the Illinois Commerce Commission (ICC), making her at the time the youngest commissioner ever appointed in the state of Illinois. During her term on the ICC, she was actively involved in the National Association for Regulatory Utility Commissioners (NARUC) and served as the Chair of the Subcommittee on Pipeline Safety. She was also Chair of the Subcommittee on Supplier and Workforce Diversity and was a member of the Committee on Gas, with previous service on the Water Committee.

"I am pleased to welcome Sherina as a new member of the SWWC Board and look forward to her contributions," said Robert Carroll, Chair of the SWWC Board of Directors. "She brings a wealth of experience and expertise in this field and will be a tremendous asset to our company as we further our mission of delivering safe and reliable water to customers across the United States."

In addition to this Board appointment, Sherina sits on several boards including the Board of Directors of the Girl Scouts of Greater Chicago and Northwest Indiana and the National Executive Board of Delta Sigma Theta. Sherina was also selected as a 2017 Eisenhower Fellow. In this capacity, she served as an ambassador for the United States in South Africa and Australia meeting with leading experts in the energy field.

Sherina earned a Bachelor of Arts in Psychology from Spelman College, cum laude, and a Juris Doctorate from Howard University School of Law in Washington, D.C., where she was a merit scholar.

About SouthWest Water Company

SouthWest Water Company provides a broad range of operations, maintenance, and management services, including water production, treatment, and distribution; wastewater collection and treatment; customer service; and utility infrastructure construction management. The Company owns regulated water and wastewater utilities, and also serves cities, utility districts, and private companies under contract. More than a million people in six states depend on SouthWest Water for high-quality, reliable service. Additional information may be found on the Company's website: www.swwc.com.

