Southeast Asia Expecting Up To 10 Percent Business Growth in 2019

Global market research company Euromonitor International released today
a new white paper, “Southeast Asia Business Leaders Report: Inside Your
Peers’ 2019 Executive Agenda,” highlighting key priorities and
challenges for 2019 through a survey of over 100 senior leaders in the
private and public sectors based in the region.
According to the new research, Southeast Asia’s business executives are
confident about their businesses, targeting 6 to 10 percent increase on
average for their respective sectors in the region. Services and
products innovations, exploration of digital channels, investments in
social media marketing and advertising are some of the factors
reflecting a mood of optimism and awareness of growth opportunities.
“The world is looking at Southeast Asia as a destination for investment,
source of future growth and inspiration for innovation. At the same
time, companies and governments in this region are presented with the
challenge of reinventing themselves to leverage on this momentum of
economic prosperity,” says Euromonitor International’s Country Manager
Geana Barbosa. “While companies feel threatened by skills gaps,
confidence is driven by technology,” she added.
Digital transformation is one of the leading variables when prospecting
for growth in 2019. The population in Southeast Asia that will access
the internet daily will rise from 18.3 percent in 2014 to 60.8 percent
by 2024, with Indonesia and Thailand being the third and fourth
mobile-first countries respectively globally, behind China and South
Korea.
Yvonne Kok, head of passport research at Euromonitor International
comments, “Digital transformation is a costly affair, requiring
organisational changes alongside the re-alignment of business priorities
and transforming the skillset of the workforce. However, the
opportunities offered by digitalisation will be the catalyst behind the
attitude shift in the Southeast Asian markets.”
To read the full report, click here: http://bit.ly/2J913xw
ABOUT EUROMONITOR INTERNATIONAL
Euromonitor
International is the world’s leading provider for global business
intelligence and strategic market analysis. We have more than 40 years
of experience publishing international market reports, business
reference books and online databases on consumer markets.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190317005011/en/