Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Southeast Asia Stocks: Join global selloff; Philippines slumps three percent

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/05/2019 | 06:14am EDT
Investors monitor share market prices in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

(Reuters) - Southeast Asian stock markets plunged on Monday, with the Philippines shedding 3%, as an escalation of trade tensions between the United States and China sent investors worldwide scurrying for safe havens.

After U.S. President Donald Trump abruptly decided on Thursday to slap 10% tariffs on $300 billion in Chinese imports, China vowed to fight what it called an "irrational, irresponsible act" and promised to "take whatever necessary countermeasures to protect" its "rights".

China let the yuan fall below the 7-per-dollar level for the first time in over a decade on Monday, raising fears of a possible currency war.

Beijing "appears to have decided that, given the increasingly dim prospects of a trade deal with the US, the boost to China's export sector from currency depreciation is worth attracting the ire of Trump", economic research consultancy Capital Economics said in a note.

China is Southeast Asia's biggest trading partner, and the protracted trade war between the world's two top economies has adversely affected markets in the region over the past year.

Philippine shares <.PSI> fell the most in almost nine months, dragged by financial and property stocks.

Property developer SM Prime Holdings lost 4.3%, while lender Metropolitan Bank and Trust dropped 4%.

Indonesian shares <.JKSE> closed at their lowest in more than two months, with financials accounting for most of the loss.

Lenders Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) and Bank Mandiri (Persero) fell 4% and 3.3%, respectively.

Indonesia's economic growth in the second quarter roughly matched expectations, but was lower than the previous quarter and the weakest in two years.

An index of Jakarta's 45 most liquid stocks <.JKLQ45> dropped 3.2%.

Singapore shares <.STI> fell the most in almost three months, with conglomerate Jardine Matheson Holding shedding 5.7%, while investment holding co DBS Group Holdings declined 3.7%.

(Reporting by Soumyajit Saha; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

By Soumyajit Saha
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BANK MANDIRI (PERSERO) TBK PT End-of-day quote.
BANK RAKYAT INDONESIA (PERSERO) TBK PT End-of-day quote.
DBS GROUP HOLDINGS LTD -0.98% 26.25 End-of-day quote.10.48%
JARDINE MATHESON HOLDINGS LIMITED -1.19% 60.85 End-of-day quote.-12.18%
METROPOLITAN BANK & TRUST COMPANY End-of-day quote.
SM PRIME HOLDINGS, INC. End-of-day quote.
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:30aEUREX FIGURES RISE WITH THE TEMPERATURE : Eurex Exchange up by 18 percent in July
PU
06:30aGOVERNMENT OF REPUBLIC OF MAURITIUS : IORA Mauritius to host Working Group on Trade and Investment
PU
06:30aTAKE FIVE : Trade war whiplash and other market themes for the week ahead
RE
06:30aUK services bounce fails to budge recession fears
RE
06:20aOfficial New Generation of Exploration Activities to Begin in Northeast Iran
PU
06:14aSOUTHEAST ASIA STOCKS : Join global selloff; Philippines slumps three percent
RE
06:12aChina's NDRC says U.S. soybean cargoes will load in Aug - state media
RE
06:05aBank of Southern California NA Announces Justin Roscoe as AVP, Training Officer
SE
05:45aPalestinian app helps drivers avoid Israeli checkpoint bottlenecks
RE
05:40aItaly's economy may be picking up, surveys suggest
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1HSBC HOLDINGS PLC : HSBC : axes CEO Flint after only 18 months in role to speed up growth
2YAHOO JAPAN CORPORATION : SoftBank Corp first-quarter profit climbs 4% as mobile user numbers grow
3QUILTER : QUILTER : Swiss Re's ReAssure buys Quilter life insurance, pension unit
4BIOCARTIS GROUP NV : BIOCARTIS : Study on Performance Data of Idylla™ NRAS-BRAF Mutation Assay at 71st A..
5POSTNL : POSTNL : Quantum Capital Partners to acquire Postcon business of PostNL

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group