Southeast Asia Stocks: Most fall as investors await more trade talk details

02/25/2019 | 11:17pm EST
A Thai investor reads a newspaper in front of an electronic board displaying live market data at a stock broker's office in central Bangkok

(Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stock markets fell in thin trade on Tuesday, tracking their broader Asian peers as investors awaited more details on the outcome of Sino-U.S. trade talks.

U.S. President Donald Trump on Sunday confirmed pushing back the March 1 deadline for tariff hike on imports from China - the region's biggest trading partner - but later sounded a note of caution, saying a deal "could happen fairly soon, or it might not happen at all."

Asian shares retreated from their gains on Monday in light of Trump's comments.

"His (Trump's) antagonistic trade polices are far from rolled back even as Trump suggests a U.S.-China deal in the offing. Fact is, wider global trade concerns, derived from Trump's policy of antagonistic, zero sum game approach to global trade remain," Mizuho Bank said in a note.

Singapore's index fell about 0.2 percent, pressured by financial and consumer stocks. Trading volumes in the island state were at a fourth of their 30-day average.

Shares of Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp Ltd lost about 0.8 percent, while resort operator Genting Singapore shed as much as 1.9 percent.

The city-state will release industrial production data later in the day, amidst a warning from the country's trade ministry that manufacturing is likely to face significant moderation this year.

A Reuters poll expects manufacturing output in Singapore to have fallen 3 percent in January, compared with a 2.7 percent rise a year earlier.

The Malaysian benchmark slipped 0.4 percent, dragged by telecom and energy stocks.

Malaysian telecom giant Maxis Bhd dropped 2.4 percent, its worst session in more than two months, while oil and gas retailer Petronas Dagangan Bhd lost 5 percent.

The Thai index dipped 0.5 percent, hurt by energy stocks with state energy firm PTT Pcl and PTT Exploration and Production Pcl dropping 1 percent and 2 percent, respectively.

Oil prices tumbled overnight in their largest daily percentage drop this year, and were at similar levels for the day after U.S. President Donald Trump called on OPEC to ease its efforts to boost crude prices, which he said were "getting too high".

Philippine stocks, which resumed trading after a holiday, were up 0.3 percent, while Vietnam shares fell 0.3 percent.

(Reporting by Shriya Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

By Shriya Ramakrishnan

