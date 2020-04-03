Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Southeast Asia Stocks - Thailand posts best week since 2015 on oil surge; Singapore down

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/03/2020 | 06:20am EDT
A man walks past screen at the Indonesia Stock Exchange building in Jakarta

Singaporean markets slumped on Friday after the city-state shutdown most businesses to fight the coronavirus, while the energy-heavy Thai index was boosted by rallying oil prices and hopes of stimulus to support its economy.

Singaporean stocks closed down 2.6%, weighed down by losses in heavyweight conglomerates Jardine Cycle & Carriage Ltd and Jardine Strategic Holdings Ltd.

Singapore will close schools and most workplaces, except for essential services like supermarkets and banks for a month, as its infections have been rising sharply in recent weeks.

Elsewhere, Benchmark Brent crude oil futures rose above $30 a barrel on Friday after soaring as much as 47% in the previous session, on expectations of a huge global supply cut deal to support prices.

Thailand stocks closed marginally higher and posted its best week since October 2015. Energy heavyweights PTT and PTT Exploration and Production gained over 5% each.

Also aiding Thai sentiment was Deputy Prime Minister Somkid Jatusripitak's statement that new economic measures to ease virus impact would be worth 10% of GDP.

Shares in Vietnam added over 3%, boosted by gains in the real estate sector.

The Philippines, the world's top rice buyer, said on Thursday it has secured Vietnam's commitment for continuous supply of the staple food, which may include a 300,000-tonne importation.

Vietnamese markets were closed on Thursday for a holiday.

Indonesian equities gained 2%, with financials boosting the index. PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk and PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk rose 5.8% and 4.2%, respectively.

Indonesian palm producers have no plans to reduce workers' hours or other activities despite virus, an industry body said on Friday.

Indonesia is the world's largest producer of palm oil.

Shares in Malaysia and the Philippines ended flat.

By Arundhati Dutta
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
JARDINE CYCLE & CARRIAGE LIMITED 3.69% 19.67 End-of-day quote.0.72%
JARDINE STRATEGIC HOLDINGS LIMITED 6.99% 22.2 End-of-day quote.6.32%
PT BANK MANDIRI (PERSERO) TBK 1.74% 4680 End-of-day quote.0.65%
PT BANK NEGARA INDONESIA (PERSERO) TBK 2.69% 3820 End-of-day quote.-0.26%
PTT 6.03% 30.75 End-of-day quote.2.50%
PTT EXPLORATION AND PRODUCTION 7.14% 67.5 End-of-day quote.4.65%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:36aJapan to roll out huge stimulus package next week as pandemic pain deepens
RE
06:36aJPMorgan reaches agreement to increase stake in China mutual fund venture to 100%
RE
06:35aHousingWire Honors OpenClose as a 2020 Mortgage Tech100 Innovator
SE
06:35aCoronavirus Could Reduce Global Output by $4.1 Trillion -ADB
DJ
06:34a'Mom & Pop' firms worry they will be squeezed out of small business coronavirus aid
RE
06:33aPutin to hold talks with Russian oil firms amid 'unfavourable' market - Kremlin
RE
06:33aChina Frees Up $56 Billion for Lending to Coronavirus-Hit Businesses
DJ
06:28aEthiopia signs $800 mln geothermal power purchase agreement
RE
06:25aFutures dip ahead of payrolls, business activity data
RE
06:23aBusiness activity collapses across Europe as coronavirus lockdowns spread
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1MUENCHENER RUECKVERSICHERUNG AG : EU tells insurers to suspend dividends, avoid bonuses in pandemic
2AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC. : Airline industry braces for lengthy recovery from coronavirus crisis
3TESLA, INC. : TESLA : sees strong Model Y production, deliveries; shares rise
4CATHAY PACIFIC AIRWAYS LIMITED : CATHAY PACIFIC AIRWAYS : to make further cuts to flights - internal memo
5BRENT : Brent oil rises above $32 on hopes of output deal

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group