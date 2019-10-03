Log in
Southeast Asia's Digital Economy Set to Hit $100 Billion This Year -Report

10/03/2019 | 04:34am EDT

By Yifan Wang

The internet economy of Southeast Asia is on its way to reaching the $100 billion-mark this year, led by the rapidly expanding e-commerce and ride-hailing sectors, according to a report co-authored by Google, Temasek Holdings and Bain & Co. Inc.

The $100 billion figure reflects the gross value of all merchandise sold online in the region. That would be a 39% rise from last year and more than triple the number recorded in 2015 as 1 million more users came online in Southeast Asia over the past four years, the report showed.

The industry paper co-authored by Alphabet Inc.'s (GOOGL) Google, Singapore sovereign wealth fund Temasek and U.S. business consultancy Bain forecasts that the region's digital economy will balloon to $300 billion by 2025. That compares with the previous estimate of $240 billion, driven by a rise in investments and the faster-than-expected spread of digital payments, the authors said.

Among the sectors gauged in the report from 2015-2019, e-commerce had the highest compound annual growth rate at 62% while ride-hailing logged 45%. Ride-haling firms, however, have attracted the most funding in the first half of 2019 than other business segments, the report said.

More than $37 billion has been poured into regional internet companies over the past four years, with the majority flowing to unicorns such as ride-hailing and food-delivery app Grab and fashion e-commerce platform Zilingo--both based in Singapore--according to the report, and Temasek says early-stage deal sizes have doubled since 2016.

Indonesia, with nearly half of the region's population, is expected to be the largest and most rapidly expanding internet economy in Southeast Asia, while the funding received by the country's companies so far this year is on track to match 2018's record high, the report said.

Write to Yifan Wang at yifan.wang@wsj.com

