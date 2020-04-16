Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Southeast Asia stocks: Down on bleak economic outlook; Philippines plunges 4%

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/16/2020 | 12:07am EDT
A man wearing a protective mask sits outside the Philippine Stock Exchange at the central business district as the government implements an

Southeast Asian stock markets fell on Thursday, with Philippines shares losing as much as 4%, as investor sentiment was hurt by dire economic data from the United States and prospects of extensive damage to Asia as a fallout of the coronavirus outbreak.

U.S. retail sales suffered their steepest drop on record last month and output at factories declined by the most since 1946 - reinforcing fears that the economy contracted in the first quarter at its sharpest pace in decades.

Moreover, Asia's economic growth this year will grind to a halt for the first time in 60 years, the International Monetary Fund said on Thursday, as exporters are hit by declining demand amid lockdowns throughout the region.

Though softer data from the U.S. on the retail sales on the industrial and retail fronts had been expected, the depth of the disappointment shocked markets, according to a note by Jingyi Pan, a market strategist at brokerage IG.

Leading the fall, the Philippine index slumped up to 4.3% in early trade. Heavyweight conglomerates Ayala Land and SM Investments shed 6.9% and 3.6%, respectively.

The benchmark's steep fall was due to profit-taking and tracking of U.S. markets, according to Ruben Carlo O. Asuncion, chief economist at The Union Bank of the Philippines.

Indonesian stocks shed as much as 2%, with financials weighing on the index. PT Bank Central Asia Tbk slipped 2% while PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk lost 5.7%.

An overnight slump in oil prices pushed the energy-heavy Thai index more than 1% lower. PTT and PTT Exploration and Production lost around 3%, each.

Shares in Vietnam fell as much as 0.8%, with losses led by financials. Joint Stock Commercial Bank for Foreign Trade of Vietnam skid 1.6%.

Malaysian equities slipped as much as 0.7%, while Singaporean stocks were slightly lower.

(Reporting by Arundhati Dutta; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)

By Arundhati Dutta
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AYALA LAND, INC. 0.90% 33.75 End-of-day quote.0.60%
COMMERCIAL BANK FOR FOREIGN TRADE OF VIETNAM -1.27% 69900 End-of-day quote.-0.85%
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK 0.27% 27575 End-of-day quote.0.18%
PT BANK MANDIRI (PERSERO) TBK 2.24% 4570 End-of-day quote.2.01%
PTT 0.70% 36 End-of-day quote.-0.69%
PTT EXPLORATION AND PRODUCTION 1.26% 80.5 End-of-day quote.-1.23%
SM INVESTMENTS CORPORATION -0.23% 868 End-of-day quote.-1.08%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
01:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
01:01aOil slump to outlast coronavirus impact, top Bank of Canada governor prospect says
RE
12:40aJapan's Abe leans toward blanket cash payouts to fight coronavirus downturn
RE
12:39aJapan's Abe leans toward blanket cash payouts to fight coronavirus downturn
RE
12:25aChina's March home prices may signal slow recovery
RE
12:24aMalaysia to delay nationwide rollout of B20 biodiesel mandate due to coronavirus curbs
RE
12:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
12:09aAs Japan slows down, prices at risk of falling while bars, restaurants suffer
RE
12:07aU.S. weekly jobless claims seen underscoring deepening economic slump
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1MICROSOFT CORPORATION : MICROSOFT : U.S. probe unable to rule out White House influence on JEDI contract award..
2HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC. : HONEYWELL : to Release First Quarter Financial Results and Hold its Investor Co..
3AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC. : EXCLUSIVE: Major U.S. airlines eyeing government loans after grants - sources
4AIRBUS SE : AIRBUS : puts off planned ramp-up of A220 jet
5ALPHABET INC. : ALPHABET : Google to slow hiring for rest of 2020, CEO tells staff
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group