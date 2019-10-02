Southeast Asia stocks: Fall as weak U.S. manufacturing data spurs global growth slowdown fears

U.S. manufacturing activity tumbled to a more than 10-year low in September as lingering trade tensions weighed on exports.

The news dragged most of the regional indexes to post losses of more than 1 percent. Joel Ng, an analyst at KGI securities said: "The moves are a bit more exaggerated because of lower liquidity."

The Philippine index <.PSI> slumped 1.7% closing at a near four and a half month low following a large sell-off in the last 10 minutes of trade.

Real estate and financial stocks weighed on the index, with top property stocks SM Prime Holdings and Ayala Land Inc shedding 1.8% and 2.4% respectively while BDO Unibank Inc dropped 4.5%.

This comes after Philippines Central Bank Governor Benjamin Diokno said he would rather online gambling operators left the country.

These firms known in Philippines as POGOs (Philippine offshore gambling operators) have been vital in drawing Chinese tourists to the country, boosting property demand and retail spending.

However, the central bank chief said banning online gambling will have little impact on the Philippines economy.

Singapore stocks <.STI> shed 1.5% hurt by financials.

DBS Group Holdings Ltd shed 1.9%, while its smaller lending peer United Overseas Bank dropped 1.8%.

Indonesian shares <.JKSE> deepened the fall over the session to end 1.4% lower, with bigger losses mainly among financials and materials stocks.

An index of the country's 45 most liquid stocks <.JKLQ45> fell 1.9%.

Bank Mandiri Tbk Pt dropped as much as 5.8% to its lowest level in more than 11 months.

Financial and industrial stocks pushed the Thai benchmark stock index 0.7% lower, with Airports of Thailand slipping 1.7% and Kasikornbank dipping 2.6%.

Kasirkonbank said it will start giving digital loans to sellers on Sea Ltd's e-commerce business Shopee, in the bank's latest digital partnership.

However, Thai bank earnings have been under pressure from a digital transaction fee waiver last year and slowing loan growth.

Elsewhere, real estate and financials dragged Vietnam stocks <.VNI>, while Malaysian stocks <.KLSE> were dragged lower by financial and consumer stocks.

