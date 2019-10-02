Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Southeast Asia stocks: Fall as weak U.S. manufacturing data spurs global growth slowdown fears

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/02/2019 | 05:52am EDT
An SGX sign is pictured at Singapore Stock Exchange

(Reuters) - Southeast Asian stock markets fell on Wednesday, tracking broader global markets as weak U.S. manufacturing data stoked fears of a global economic slowdown and reignite concern over the impact of the U.S.-China trade war.

U.S. manufacturing activity tumbled to a more than 10-year low in September as lingering trade tensions weighed on exports.

The news dragged most of the regional indexes to post losses of more than 1 percent. Joel Ng, an analyst at KGI securities said: "The moves are a bit more exaggerated because of lower liquidity."

The Philippine index <.PSI> slumped 1.7% closing at a near four and a half month low following a large sell-off in the last 10 minutes of trade.

Real estate and financial stocks weighed on the index, with top property stocks SM Prime Holdings and Ayala Land Inc shedding 1.8% and 2.4% respectively while BDO Unibank Inc dropped 4.5%.

This comes after Philippines Central Bank Governor Benjamin Diokno said he would rather online gambling operators left the country.

These firms known in Philippines as POGOs (Philippine offshore gambling operators) have been vital in drawing Chinese tourists to the country, boosting property demand and retail spending.

However, the central bank chief said banning online gambling will have little impact on the Philippines economy.

Singapore stocks <.STI> shed 1.5% hurt by financials.

DBS Group Holdings Ltd shed 1.9%, while its smaller lending peer United Overseas Bank dropped 1.8%.

Indonesian shares <.JKSE> deepened the fall over the session to end 1.4% lower, with bigger losses mainly among financials and materials stocks.

An index of the country's 45 most liquid stocks <.JKLQ45> fell 1.9%.

Bank Mandiri Tbk Pt dropped as much as 5.8% to its lowest level in more than 11 months.

Financial and industrial stocks pushed the Thai benchmark stock index 0.7% lower, with Airports of Thailand slipping 1.7% and Kasikornbank dipping 2.6%.

Kasirkonbank said it will start giving digital loans to sellers on Sea Ltd's e-commerce business Shopee, in the bank's latest digital partnership.

However, Thai bank earnings have been under pressure from a digital transaction fee waiver last year and slowing loan growth.

Elsewhere, real estate and financials dragged Vietnam stocks <.VNI>, while Malaysian stocks <.KLSE> were dragged lower by financial and consumer stocks.

(Reporting by Shreya Mariam Job in Bengaluru; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

By Shreya Mariam Job
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AIRPORTS OF THAILAND PCL End-of-day quote.
BANK MANDIRI (PERSERO) TBK PT End-of-day quote.
BDO UNIBANK INC End-of-day quote.
DBS GROUP HOLDINGS LTD 0.96% 25.24 End-of-day quote.6.23%
KASIKORNBANK PCL End-of-day quote.
UNITED OVERSEAS BANK LIMITED 0.94% 25.9 End-of-day quote.4.94%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:02aWeWork Japan replaces CEO days after WeWork founder resignation
RE
05:58aShares fall to one-month low after U.S. manufacturing hit
RE
05:56aOil prices mixed ahead of U.S. crude stocks data
RE
05:52aShares fall to one-month low after U.S. manufacturing hit
RE
05:52aSOUTHEAST ASIA STOCKS : Fall as weak U.S. manufacturing data spurs global growth slowdown fears
RE
05:46aPhilippines looks for ways to boost the number of women in jobs
RE
05:37aIndonesia central bank paves way for derivative clearing houses to reduce risks
RE
05:35aIran's Zanganeh calls new Saudi energy minister old friend
RE
05:34aCENTRAL BANK OF ICELAND : Statement of the Monetary Policy Committee 2 October 2019
PU
05:34aChina firms complete building Argentina's largest solar farm - Xinhua
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1VISA, MASTERCARD RECONSIDER BACKING FACEBOOK'S LIBRA: WSJ
2ALPHABET : ALPHABET : Huawei phones lose access to install Google's apps - Bloomberg
3SOFTBANK CORP : SOFTBANK : Fitch downgrades WeWork after aborted IPO leaves financing hole
4WTI : NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
5Surprise drop in U.S. crude stocks lifts oil prices

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group