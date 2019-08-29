Log in
News : Economy & Forex
Southeast Asia stocks: Gain on fresh signs of Sino-U.S. trade discussions

08/29/2019 | 11:57pm EDT
People stands near an electronic board showing the stock market index at the Bank Mandiri Sekuritas trading floor in Jakarta

(Reuters) - Southeast Asian stock markets rose on Friday, with Singapore leading the gains, tracking a global upturn, as markets cheered signs of fresh trade negotiations between Washington and Beijing.

Risk sentiment got a boost after U.S. President Donald Trump announced on Thursday scheduled calls with China, ahead of a looming deadline for additional U.S. tariffs. The announcement comes after China said a round of meetings was planned for September.

China though said progress in the talks would hinge on the United States "creating" favourable conditions, adding that it hoped Washington would cancel some of the tariffs set to kick in on Sunday.

"An olive branch from China, but we don't think China is about to acquiesce without the U.S. removing a lot of existing tariffs and holding off from new ones," said Robert Carnell, Head of Research, Asia-Pacific at ING Group.

Investors were also focused on a string of economic releases due over the weekend including China's official manufacturing survey, which would provide a good gauge of the real impact from the Sino-U.S. trade war.

"U.S. public opinion would not welcome a weak trade deal with China as much as they would not welcome a slowing economy," Robert explained, adding, "so yes, markets are happy today as a goldfish is with a new rock in the tank to swim around, and around, and around."

Singapore shares <.STI> saw their best session in nearly two months, as index heavyweights DBS Group Holdings and Jardine Matheson Holdings advanced 1.2% and 1.8%, respectively.

Thai shares touched their highest in almost three weeks, ahead of the country's July trade balance data due later in the day. Exports in Thailand declined on a year-on-year basis in June, while trade surplus had climbed from May.

The benchmark index, lifted by the energy and financial sectors, saw lender Kasikornbank PCL posting gains of 1.3%, while oil explorer and distributor PTT PCL climbed 1.2%

Real estate stocks helped the Philippine benchmark index <.PSI> touch its highest in about three weeks, with SM Prime Holdings gaining up to 1.4%, while Ayala Corp rose 0.5%.

Indonesian stocks <.JKSE> extended gains into a fourth session, underpinned by the banking sector. Bank Mandiri (Persero) and Bank Central Asia rose 1.5% and 0.7%, respectively.

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS AS AT 03:42 GMT

STOCK MARKETS

Change on the day

Market Current Previous close Pct Move

Singapore 3105.55 3081.83 0.77

Bangkok 1651.03 1639.14 0.73

Manila 7949.51 7892.81 0.72

Jakarta 6311.981 6289.119 0.36

Kuala Lumpur 1603.42 1595.18 0.52

Ho Chi Minh 983.04 978.59 0.45

Change so far in 2019

Market Current End 2018 Pct Move

Singapore 3105.55 3068.76 1.20

Bangkok 1651.03 1563.88 5.57

Manila 7949.51 7,466.02 6.48

Jakarta 6311.981 6,194.50 1.90

Kuala Lumpur 1603.42 1690.58 -5.16

Ho Chi Minh 983.04 892.54 10.14

(Reporting by Soumyajit Saha, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

By Soumyajit Saha
