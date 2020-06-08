Log in
Southeast Asia stocks: Keep rally going as U.S. jobs data lifts recovery hopes

06/08/2020 | 05:58am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Passersby wearing protective face masks are reflected on a screen displaying stock prices outside a brokerage in Tokyo

Indonesian shares led the charge as Southeast Asian stock markets extended multi-session rallies on Monday as a surprise recovery in the U.S. labour market fanned hopes of a swift economic rebound.

Indonesia's benchmark index rose 2.5% to settle at a near three-month peak, with financials accounting for more than 70% of gains. State lender Bank Mandiri (Persero) was one of the top gainers, adding 8.3% on the back of strong quarterly results.

Capital Jakarta hosted Friday prayers in mosques for the first time in two months after the city relaxed restrictions aimed at containing the coronavirus outbreak.

The U.S. economy unexpectedly added jobs in May, rekindling a risk rally that began across the region last week as countries began re-opening for business after weeks under lockdown, supported by stimulus measures from local governments.

Singapore and Thai indexes clocked gains for a sixth straight session, while Vietnam extended gains into a fourth session.

Financials powered an 1.7% rise in Singapore stocks, with lender DBS Group Holdings adding 3.6% and Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp gaining 3.4%.

Loss-making rig-builder Sembcorp Marine announced a S$2.1 billion ($1.51 billion) recapitalisation plan and a demerger from parent Sembcorp Industries, while trading is halted in shares of both firms.

The Thai index edged higher as gains in energy stocks - driven by strong oil prices - outweighed losses in financials and industrials.

The country's finance minister said it plans to introduce additional stimulus measures from the third quarter to spur domestic consumption and tourism.

Malaysian markets remained closed on account of a local holiday.

(Reporting by Arpit Nayak and Arundhati Dutta in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DBS GROUP HOLDINGS LTD 1.32% 22.28 End-of-day quote.-13.91%
LONDON BRENT OIL -1.36% 42.65 Delayed Quote.-39.58%
OVERSEA-CHINESE BANKING CORPORATION LIMITED 1.51% 9.44 End-of-day quote.-14.03%
PT BANK MANDIRI (PERSERO) TBK 2.54% 4850 End-of-day quote.-36.81%
SEMBCORP INDUSTRIES LTD 4.79% 1.53 End-of-day quote.-33.19%
SEMBCORP MARINE LTD 0.00%End-of-day quote.0.00%
WTI -1.31% 39.807 Delayed Quote.-39.42%
