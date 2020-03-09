Log in
Southeast Asia stocks: Markets drop as virus fears deepen, oil prices plunge

03/09/2020 | 12:31am EDT
A Thai investor reads a newspaper in front of an electronic board displaying live market data at a stock broker's office in central Bangkok

Southeast Asian stock markets tumbled on Monday as investors panicked over the economic damage from the coronavirus outbreak, and oil prices plunged after Saudi Arabia slashed selling prices and laid out a plan to increase production.

The number of people infected with the coronavirus topped 107,000 across the world as the outbreak reached more countries.

Oil prices dropped as much as 31.5% - the most since 1991 - after Saudi Arabia, the world's top oil exporter, started a price war after Russia balked at making further steep output cuts proposed by OPEC.

"The market continues to be fear- and headline-driven, and it is difficult to imagine a durable and broad-based recovery in risk sentiments soon", Vishnu Varathan, a senior economist at Mizuho Bank, said in a note.

Oil and coronavirus-driven risks are likely to deepen the sell-off in Asian markets, he added.

Denting sentiment further, exports in China - the region's biggest trading partner - contracted sharply in the first two months of the year and it ran a trade deficit for the period.

Thailand, Philippines and Vietnam dived over 5% each. Financials across the region fell, even as the double shock from the virus and slide in oil prices raised hopes of stimulus measures by global central banks.

Analysts are expecting another rate cut by the U.S. Federal Reserve at its scheduled policy meeting on March 18, while the European Central Bank will also be under intense pressure to act at its meeting on Thursday.

Thai stocks fell as much as 6.9%, their worst intraday session since December 2014, with oil and gas giant PTT PCL plunging nearly 30%.

In Indonesia and Malaysia, energy stocks dragged benchmarks lower. Petronas Chemicals Group, unit of Malaysia's state-owned energy firm Petroliam Nasional, declined as much as 18.4% to hit a record low.

Singapore bourse fell as much as 4.5% to hit its lowest since November 2016. Petrochemical firm Sembcorp Industries dived nearly 8% and was the biggest drag on the index.

The Philippine benchmark shed over 5%, hurt by financials and energy stocks.

President Rodrigo Duterte declared a public health emergency on Saturday to help contain the virus, after the country recorded its first case of community transmission.

(Reporting by Shruti Sonal; editing by Uttaresh.V)

By Shruti Sonal
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL -28.89% 32.51 Delayed Quote.-24.02%
PETRONAS CHEMICALS GROUP BERHAD 2.91% 5.66 End-of-day quote.1.43%
PTT PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED End-of-day quote.
SEMBCORP INDUSTRIES LTD -2.17% 1.8 End-of-day quote.-2.70%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) 1.05% 72.6912 Delayed Quote.10.67%
WTI -31.74% 28.48 Delayed Quote.-24.68%
