News : Economy & Forex
Southeast Asia stocks - Markets fall as coronavirus death toll rises

04/07/2020 | 11:59pm EDT
University student interns monitor trading at the Philippine Stock Exchange in Manila's Makati financial district

Southeast Asian stock markets fell on Wednesday after two sessions of sharp gains, as the death toll from the new coronavirus continued to climb across the globe even though infections showed signs of a slowdown.

New York state suffered the highest daily loss of life from COVID-19 on Tuesday, even as the number of hospitalisations seemed to be levelling off.

Italy, the country with the highest death toll at 17,127, reported a fourth consecutive daily decline in the number of people in intensive care.

Denting sentiment further, the Financial Times reported https://www.ft.com/content/f94725c8-e038-4841-a5f6-2e046ae78e95 the European Union's top scientist resigned after his proposal to set up a programme to battle the pandemic was rejected.

"This will probably give pause to markets' mounting optimism about "peak COVID" premised on new cases in Europe begin to show signs of trending lower," Mizuho Bank said in a note.

Singaporean stocks slumped as much as 2.5%, with conglomerates Jardine Matheson Holdings Ltd and Jardine Strategic Holdings Ltd shedding 5.9% and 5.5%, respectively.

Indonesian equities slipped up to 2.9%, dragged by financials. PT Bank Central Asia Tbk and PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk lost 1.7% and 4.8%, respectively.

Thai stocks snapped three consecutive sessions of gains, with energy stocks slipping the most. PTT and PTT Exploration and Production gave up more than 3% each.

Vietnamese shares fell after five straight sessions of gains, with financials leading the decline.

Philippine shares dropped as much as 2.7%, hurt by losses in big-cap conglomerates such as SM Investments and Ayala Land .

By Arundhati Dutta
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AYALA LAND, INC. -0.93% 32 End-of-day quote.0.31%
JARDINE MATHESON HOLDINGS LIMITED 1.70% 48.96 End-of-day quote.0.00%
JARDINE STRATEGIC HOLDINGS LIMITED -2.83% 21.6 End-of-day quote.-2.22%
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK 1.57% 27475 End-of-day quote.0.64%
PT BANK MANDIRI (PERSERO) TBK 5.79% 5025 End-of-day quote.4.69%
PTT 5.19% 35.5 End-of-day quote.0.00%
PTT EXPLORATION AND PRODUCTION 4.98% 79 End-of-day quote.-0.63%
SM INVESTMENTS CORPORATION 0.61% 825 End-of-day quote.0.24%
