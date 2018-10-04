Southeast Asia stocks - Most decline; Indonesia plunges to near four-week low

Shares in Indonesia and Singapore plunged to their lowest in nearly four weeks and one week, respectively.

A survey on the U.S. services sector showed activity raced to a 21-year high in September, driving the U.S. Treasury yields to their highest since mid-2011, sparking speculation that payrolls data on Friday could also surprise. [MKTS/GLOB]

The upbeat report will likely keep the U.S. Federal Reserve on track to raise interest rates again in December, after hiking rates last week for the third time this year.

However, higher U.S. yields are not favourable for emerging markets as they tend to draw away much-needed foreign funds while pressuring local currencies.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan <.MIAPJ0000PUS> dipped 1.5 pct.

Philippine shares <.PSI> fell 0.8 percent, reversing gains from the previous session, to an over one-week low. Real estate stocks hurt the index the most, as Ayala Land and SM Prime Holdings lost 2.6 percent and 0.6 percent, respectively.

The country's annual inflation data, which is due on Friday, likely continued to rise in September, keeping pressure on the central bank to raise interest rates further.

"Rising yields abroad are going to impact our exchange rate because of the interest parity factor. It furthers the inflationary pressure on the Philippines because imports as a substitute for local supplies would be more expensive for us," said Jose Vistan, Research Head at AB Capital Securities in Manila.

Indonesia's benchmark index <.JKSE> fell as much as 1.6 percent, extending loses into a fourth straight session, with financials and consumer stocks hurting the most.

Bank Central Asia lost 1.5 percent and Unilever Indonesia slid 2.2 percent.

The index of the country's 45 most liquid stocks <.JKLQ45> was down 1.9 percent.

Singapore's index <.STI> lost as much as 1.2 percent, weighed down by financial and industrials sectors.

Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation slipped 1.2 percent and conglomerate Jardine Matheson Holdings fell 2 percent.

Thai shares <.SETI> fell for the third straight session, while the Malaysian index <.KLSE> fell 0.2 percent. Vietnam index edged up 0.2 percent.

(Reporting by Niyati Shetty; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

By Niyati Shetty