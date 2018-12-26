Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Southeast Asia stocks - Most decline in line with global equity rout

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/26/2018 | 05:06am CET
An SGX sign is pictured at Singapore Stock Exchange

(Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stock markets fell tracking their global peers on Wednesday, with Singapore taking the maximum hit, as continued concerns over political uncertainty in the U.S. prompted investors to steer clear of riskier assets.

Local trading volumes were largely subdued due to the holiday season.

U.S. equities fell into a tailspin on Christmas eve as investors fretted over a number of political issues, ranging from the convening of a crisis group to reports of President Trump considering the sacking of the Federal Reserve Chairman. The drop created ripples across most equity markets around the globe. [MKTS/GLOB]

"These are incredibly tricky markets to decipher as the outsized moves are not reflective of the current U.S. economic landscape, but that seems to matter little so far as fear mongering continues to permeate every pocket of global capital markets," said Stephen Innes, head of trading for Asia-Pacific at futures brokerage Oanda in Singapore.

Local equities followed suit, with Singapore's index <.STI> shedding more than 1 percent to drop to its lowest since late-October. Losses in the island state were largely broad-based, with financials and industrials serving as the biggest weights on the benchmark.

Shares of Lender DBS Group shed nearly 1.6 percent, while those of industrial conglomerate Jardine Matheson Holdings fell 2.2 percent.

Inflation in Singapore slowed slightly in November, implying that the Monetary Authority may face lesser inflationary pressure to tighten policy in the future.

The Thailand benchmark index edged up slightly after slipping to its lowest level since May 2017, as oil and gas heavyweight PTT PCL's counter took some support from a mild rebound in oil prices.

The index had plunged more than 2 percent on Tuesday after data showed that Thailand's manufacturing production rose lesser than expected in November, which may put some pressure on exports from the country in 2019.

Vietnam shares <.VNI> moved between positive and negative territory.

(Reporting by Ambar Warrick in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

By Ambar Warrick
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DBS GROUP HOLDINGS LTD 0.51% 23.57 End-of-day quote.-5.42%
JARDINE MATHESON HOLDINGS LIMITED 2.12% 67.5 End-of-day quote.10.57%
PTT PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED --End-of-day quote.
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:05aSouth Korea December exports seen rising only slowly year-on-year amid China-U.S. dispute - Reuters poll
RE
06:01aSingapore November factory output rises 7.6 percent year-on-year, beats forecast
RE
05:58aYuan inches lower vs dollar in holiday-thinned trade
RE
05:47aBOJ's Kuroda warns of heightening global risks
RE
05:34aThai central bank wary of fragility in financial system
RE
05:24aDollar totters as U.S. politics, Fed worries weigh
RE
05:24aNissan's Kelly examined at Japanese hospital after securing bail
RE
05:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
05:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
05:10aJapan PM Abe says economy's fundamentals remain strong
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1MEDMIRA INC : MEDMIRA : Management Cease Trade Order Update
2JUVENTUS FOOTBALL CLUB SPA : JUVENTUS FOOTBALL CLUB : Juve to rest Cristiano against Atalanta
3KEPPEL CORPORATION LIMITED : KEPPEL : secures marine contracts worth around S$300m
4MAZDA MOTOR CORP : MAZDA MOTOR : Production and Sales Results for November 2018 (Flash Report)
5STAR BULK CARRIERS CORP. ACQUISITION OF OWN SHARES
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.