Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Southeast Asia stocks: Most decline; markets await clues from Powell speech

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/23/2019 | 12:23am EDT
An investor monitors share market prices in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

(Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stock markets dropped on Friday as investors kept to the sidelines amid uncertainty over the outlook of U.S. interest rates, while fears of a global economic slowdown persisted.

The U.S. Federal Reserve has come under increasing pressure to cut borrowing costs more, including a call by President Donald Trump on Wednesday for the central bank to reduce its benchmark rate.

With U.S. bond markets signalling a looming recession, markets are also eagerly awaiting a speech by Fed chair, Jerome Powell, who is due to speak at a gathering of global policymakers later in the day. [MKTS/GLOB]

"The rhetoric from a few regional Fed Presidents yesterday (Thursday) underscored the divided tone within the Fed and reinforced market view that there is no pre-set path for more rate cuts," OCBC Bank said in note.

Philippine stocks <.PSI> declined to a more than one-week low, with real estate firms weighing on the index for a second session after China urged the Manila government to ban online gaming and support its crackdown on cross-border gambling.

Conglomerate Alliance Global Group, casino hotels operator Bloomberry Resorts Corp and property firm Ayala Land were among the top laggards, retreating as much as 4.5%, 3.1% and 1.7%, respectively.

Singapore equities <.STI> dropped ahead of the city-state's inflation data, with conglomerate Jardine Matheson Holdings slipping up to 1.2% and Singapore Technologies Engineering losing 1.7%.

The country's core inflation is seen easing to its slowest pace in nearly three years, a Reuters poll showed, shoring up expectations that the local central bank will loosen policy later this year to boost the economy.

The Jakarta index <.JKSE> was little changed a day after Bank Indonesia unexpectedly trimmed key interest rates by 25 basis points for a second straight month, a pre-emptive move in anticipation of a flagging global economy.

Bucking the trend, the Thai index advanced up to 0.6%, and was slated to post gains of 0.4% for the week. Airports of Thailand added 0.7% and PTT PCL climbed 1.2%.

For Asian Companies click;

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS AS AT 0330 GMT

Market Current Previous close Pct Move

Singapore 3118.06 3127.74 -0.31

Bangkok 1639.22 1633.56 0.35

Manila 7776.29 7848.83 -0.92

Jakarta 6235.901 6239.245 -0.05

Kuala Lumpur 1601.51 1602.47 -0.06

Ho Chi Minh 995.58 997.26 -0.17

Change so far in 2019

Market Current End 2018 Pct Move

Singapore 3118.06 3068.76 1.61

Bangkok 1639.22 1563.88 4.82

Manila 7776.29 7,466.02 4.16

Jakarta 6235.901 6,194.50 0.67

Kuala Lumpur 1601.51 1690.58 -5.27

Ho Chi Minh 995.58 892.54 11.54

(Reporting by Niyati Shetty in Bengaluru, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

By Niyati Shetty
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AIRPORTS OF THAILAND PCL End-of-day quote.
ALLIANCE GLOBAL GROUP, INC. End-of-day quote.
AYALA LAND, INC. End-of-day quote.
BLOOMBERRY RESORTS CORP End-of-day quote.
JARDINE MATHESON HOLDINGS LIMITED 1.42% 54.16 End-of-day quote.-21.84%
PTT PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED End-of-day quote.
SINGAPORE TECHNOLOGIES ENGINEERING LTD 1.01% 4.02 End-of-day quote.14.86%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:31aOil prices creep up ahead of speech by Fed chair
RE
12:27aOil prices creep up ahead of speech by Fed chair
RE
12:23aSOUTHEAST ASIA STOCKS : Most decline; markets await clues from Powell speech
RE
12:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
08/23Asian stocks struggle ahead of Powell's speech; yuan at fresh 11-1/2 year low
RE
08/22Asian stocks struggle ahead of Powell's speech; yuan at fresh 11-1/2 year low
RE
08/22ASIA MARKETS: Asian Markets Up Slightly Ahead Of Fed's Jackson Hole Conference
DJ
08/22Dollar steady before Powell talk, kiwi jumps on RBNZ comments
RE
08/22NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
08/22NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1LOTTE CHEMICAL CORP : Asian petrochemical profits slammed by trade war crossfire, oversupply
2U.S. FAA says it will invite global Boeing 737 MAX pilots to simulator tests
3Hasbro takes home Peppa Pig, PJ Masks in $4 billion eOne deal
4MPLX LP : MPLX LP : Commences Exchange Offers and Andeavor Logistics LP and Tesoro Logistics Finance Corp. Com..
5Oil prices creep up ahead of speech by Fed chair

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group