Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Southeast Asia stocks: Most down as Apple's warning rattles sentiment; Indonesia up

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/17/2020 | 11:47pm EST
A Singapore Exchange (SGX) sign sits outside its premises at the central business district in Singapore

Most Southeast Asian stock markets fell on Tuesday, as global sentiment soured after Apple became the latest company to flag lower revenue due to the coronavirus epidemic that has slowed economic activity in the region.

Thai shares and Singapore stocks fell 0.7% and 0.6%, respectively, making the them the top losers in the region.

Both Singapore and Thai economy have suffered following the outbreak, with Thailand expecting the number of foreign visitors to fall by 5 million this year, while Singapore lowered its 2020 growth target on Monday.

Apple Inc said it was unlikely to meet its sales outlook because of the epidemic, which has claimed more than 1,800 lives in mainland China and infected about 72,500 people.

The warning from the world's most valuable technology company could nudge markets to re-evaluate the macro impact of the epidemic, Maybank said in a note.

Financials stocks led losses in Singapore, with top lender DBS Group Holdings Ltd ticking down 0.6%.

Singapore Airlines lost up to 1.9% after it said it will temporarily cut flights across its global network in March, April and May due to weaker demand as a result of coronavirus.

The city-state is expected to roll out a hefty stimulus package at its annual budget later on Tuesday.

Consumer staples were top losers in Thailand, with convenience store operator CP All Pcl and sports drinks maker Osotspa Pcl falling up to 1% and 1.7%, respectively.

Bucking the trend, Indonesian equities rose on the back of gains in consumer staples and materials stocks.

"Investors are keeping an eye on the rate decision due on 20th February, " Hariyanto Wijaya, head of Investment Research at Mirae Asset Securities said.

Economists say poor growth data and impact of the virus outbreak on the economy may pressure the Indonesian central bank to start cutting interest rates again, following four rate cuts in 2019.

By Arundhati Dutta
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
APPLE INC. 0.02% 324.95 Delayed Quote.10.66%
CP ALL PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED End-of-day quote.
DBS GROUP HOLDINGS LTD -0.27% 25.48 End-of-day quote.-1.85%
OSOTSPA PCL End-of-day quote.
SINGAPORE AIRLINES LIMITED 0.46% 8.66 End-of-day quote.-4.84%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Forex"
12:25aChina to grant tariff exemptions on additional U.S. goods
RE
12:20aChina to grant tariff exemptions on additional U.S. goods
RE
12:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
12:07aHSBC sets new cost cutting, earnings targets after 2019 profit falls 33%
RE
02/17Indonesia central bank may cut key rate as coronavirus hits economy - Reuters poll
RE
02/17SOUTHEAST ASIA STOCKS : Most down as Apple's warning rattles sentiment; Indonesia up
RE
02/17Oil prices fall as market weighs coronavirus demand impact
RE
02/17Oil prices fall as market weighs coronavirus demand impact
RE
02/17JEFF BEZOS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
02/17NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
Latest news "Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1APPLE INC. : Why Mess With a Winning Strategy? Investors Bet on Tech -- Update
2RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD : India's Reliance to Merge Media, Distribution Businesses
3HSBC HOLDINGS PLC : HSBC : Annual Results 2019
4GREAT WALL MOTOR COMPANY LIMITED : General Motors to wind down Australia, New Zealand operations, sell Thai pl..
5INTESA SANPAOLO SPA : INTESA SANPAOLO : Makes EUR4.86 Billion Offer to Buy UBI Banca
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group