Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Southeast Asia stocks - Most drop as Sino-U.S. tensions over Hong Kong cap risk mood

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/29/2019 | 05:22am GMT
A Singapore Exchange (SGX) sign sits outside its premises at the central business district in Singapore

Most Southeast Asian markets fell in low-volume trade on Friday as investors were worried that a new U.S. bill backing protesters in Chinese-ruled Hong Kong may cloud trade negotiations between two of the world's leading economies.

On Thursday, China threatened reprisal after U.S. President Donald Trump signed into law the legislation supporting anti-government protesters in Hong Kong.

Asian markets were sold off due to uncertainty over how U.S. markets will perceive the latest clash between Washington and Beijing. Traders on Wall Street will start a half-day session on Friday following Thursday's Thanksgiving holiday.

"Though China has yet to retaliate in response to Trump signing the bill, we are cautious if they will do a 'surprise' over the weekend," Maybank said in a note.

Investors also exercised caution ahead of official data on China's manufacturing activity, which according to a Reuters poll is expected to have contracted for a seventh straight month in November as domestic demand eased.

The trade-sensitive Singapore index fell 0.4%, poised for its worst week in nearly two months, dented by losses in DBS Group Holdings.

The Philippine benchmark was in the red, extending losses to a second session, and was on track for a third weekly decline.

Large-caps SM Investments and Ayala Corp lost 0.9% and 0.5%, respectively.

Thai stocks dropped for a fourth straight session ahead of the country's October trade data.

Malaysian equities also fell, with power utility Tenaga Nasional dropping 2.9%.

The Indonesian benchmark, which marked its lowest close in six months in the previous session, was on track to snap a six-session losing streak.

Gains in the index were underpinned by communication services stocks, with Telekomunikasi Indonesia adding 2.6%.

(Reporting by Arundhati Dutta; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

By Arundhati Dutta
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AYALA CORPORATION End-of-day quote.
DBS GROUP HOLDINGS LTD -0.97% 25.53 End-of-day quote.7.45%
SM INVESTMENTS CORPORATION End-of-day quote.
TELEKOMUNIKASI INDONESIA (PERSERO) TBKPT End-of-day quote.
TENAGA NASIONAL BHD End-of-day quote.
TRADERS HOLDINGS CO.,LTD. 0.00% 110 End-of-day quote.205.56%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:22aSoutheast Asia stocks - Most drop as Sino-U.S. tensions over Hong Kong cap risk mood
RE
12:21aKuroda warns BOJ isn't keeping rates low to fund fiscal spending
RE
12:20aBOJ'S KURODA : there's ample room for further easing at present
RE
12:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
12:15aIndian retailer Future's shares surge as regulator approves Amazon investment
RE
12:12aDollar stands tall as upbeat U.S. data trims Fed cut bets
RE
12:06aDollar stands tall as upbeat U.S. data trims Fed cut bets
RE
12:06aDollar stands tall as upbeat U.S. data trims Fed cut bets
RE
12:03aChina limits number of rides drivers can offer through car-pooling services
RE
11/28CENTRAL BANK OF MALAYSIA : Detailed Disclosure of International Reserves as at end-October 2019
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Top U.S. retailers absorb tariff pressure ahead of holiday shopping season
2FACEBOOK : FACEBOOK : Singapore tells Facebook to correct user's post under new 'fake news' law
3China Protests U.S. Law Supporting Hong Kong but Signals Hope for Trade Deal -- 2nd update
4SOFTROCK MINERALS LTD. : SOFTROCK MINERALS : pleased with continued increase in revenue
5GENTING BERHAD : Genting Bhd Swung to Profit in 3Q

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group