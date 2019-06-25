Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Southeast Asia stocks: Most edge lower ahead of Trump-Xi G20 meeting

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/25/2019 | 12:11am EDT
An SGX sign is pictured at Singapore Stock Exchange

(Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stock markets slipped on Tuesday as investors refrained from taking any fresh positions ahead of key trade talks between presidents of the United States and China on the sidelines of a G20 summit this week.

U.S. President Donald Trump views the meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping as a chance to see where Beijing stands on the trade war, and is "comfortable with any outcome" from the talks, a senior U.S. official said on Monday.

"The most likely outcome is that both Trump and Xi will shake hands and agree to get back to the negotiation table, with no clear timeline or commitment for a trade 'deal'," Mizuho Bank said in a note.

Thai stocks declined 0.4% on disappointing factory output data and ahead of a central bank policy decision on Wednesday.

Factory output dropped 3.99% in May from a year earlier, dragged by lower production of cars and rubber products. That compared with a forecast of 0.1% fall in a Reuters poll, and against April's 2.03% gain.

Meanwhile, the central bank is expected to keep benchmark policy rate steady for a fourth straight meeting, according to a Reuters poll, despite slowing growth and the way many Asian central banks have shifted toward easing policy.

PTT PCL and Advanced Info Service PCL dropped 1% and 1.5%, respectively.

Vietnam stocks dropped 0.2% with financials accounting for most of the decline.

Indonesian shares gained 0.5% after three consecutive sessions of losses, boosted by consumer and financial stocks.

A surprise trade surplus in May spurred hopes for improvements in the country's trade outlook despite the damaging Sino-U.S. trade war.

Telekomunikasi Indonesia and Unilever Indonesia Tbk Pt gained 0.8% and 1.3%, respectively.

Philippine stocks edged up, heading for a sixth straight sessions of gains.

Industrials and financials were among the top performers with SM Investments Corp and BDO Unibank Inc rising 0.4% and 0.7%, respectively.

(Reporting by Shreya Mariam Job in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

By Shreya Mariam Job

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
01:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
12:34aDollar slips on Fed prospects; safe-haven Swiss franc, gold shine
RE
12:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
12:15aOil prices drop amid demand worries, but U.S.-Iran tensions support
RE
12:13aStocks suffer trade jitters, dollar braced for more Fed talk
RE
12:13aDollar slips on Fed prospects; safe-haven Swiss franc, gold shine
RE
12:11aSOUTHEAST ASIA STOCKS : Most edge lower ahead of Trump-Xi G20 meeting
RE
12:10aHackers hit global telcos in espionage campaign - cyber research firm
RE
06/25SEVERE LABOUR EXPLOITATION OF MIGRANT WORKERS : FRA report calls for ‘zero tolerance' of severe labour exploitation
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1FEDEX CORPORATION : FEDEX : sues U.S. government over 'impossible' task of policing exports to China
2Oil prices drop amid demand worries, but U.S.-Iran tensions support
3JOHNSON & JOHNSON : JOHNSON & JOHNSON : Oklahoma judge approves Teva's $85 million opioid settlement
4NOKIA OYJ : NOKIA OYJ : not immune to impact of trade war uncertainty, says its China president
5NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD : NISSAN MOTOR : pours cold water on hopes for quick fix to Renault strain
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About