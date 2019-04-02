Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Southeast Asia stocks: Most end firmer on manufacturing rebound, trade deal hopes

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/02/2019 | 06:15am EDT
People look at trading boards at a private stock market gallery in Kuala Lumpur

(Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stock markets closed higher on Tuesday, in line with broader Asia, as positive U.S. and China manufacturing activity data alleviated concerns of a global growth slowdown amid signs of progress on the trade front.

U.S. manufacturing activity rebounded a bit more than expected in March, while China's manufacturing sector unexpectedly returned to growth for the first time in four months in March.

Optimism stemming from the upbeat data boosted investor confidence across the board, with MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rising 0.2 percent, hitting a seven-month high after rallying more than 1 percent in the previous session.

Investors were also encouraged by recent trade developments. China's State Council said the country would continue to suspend additional tariffs on U.S. vehicles and auto parts after April 1 in a goodwill gesture following a U.S. decision to delay tariff hikes on Chinese imports.

Stating that the markets were revelling in the silver linings in China's PMI and U.S. ISM data, Vishnu Varathan, a senior economist with Mizuho Bank said in a note, "The trouble with silver linings is that the clouds have yet to lift, even if bets mount on the sunshine behind."

Leading the gains in the regional market, Singapore stocks jumped nearly 1 percent to their highest close since Aug. 10, 2018, bolstered by financials.

DBS Group Holdings Ltd rose 1.9 percent to hit its highest close in more than six months, while Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp Ltd added 1.3 percent.

Industrial and telecom stocks drove the Philippine index 0.5 percent higher, with SM Investments Corp up 1.7 percent and PLDT Inc gaining 2.3 percent.

Thai stocks posted their fourth consecutive session of gains, boosted by consumer and financial shares. CP All Pcl ended 0.7 percent stronger, while Kasikornbank Pcl firmed 1.3 percent

Malaysian equities rebounded from previous session's plunge to end 0.3 percent firmer, on the back of financial and telecom stocks.

Malaysia's exports likely rose 1.4 percent in February from a year earlier, slower than the previous month, a Reuters poll showed. The data is expected on Thursday.

Shares of Public Bank Bhd and Maxis Bhd firmed 1 percent and 3 percent, respectively.

Vietnam stocks, the outliers in the region, shed earlier gains to close in the red.

]

(Reporting by Shreya Mariam Job in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

By Shreya Mariam Job

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:29aBank of England to extend extra Brexit liquidity auctions until end of June
RE
06:28aMicrosoft, BMW launch industrial cloud technology partnership
RE
06:27aSTATE AID : Commission opens in-depth investigation into Slovakia's tax on the food retail sector
PU
06:27aAUSTRALIAN GOVERNMENT : A safer Australia - Budget 2019-20 - Defence overview
PU
06:27aAUSTRALIAN GOVERNMENT : 2019-20 Foreign Affairs and Trade Budget
PU
06:24aBitcoin soars past $5,000, mystery buyer seen as catalyst
RE
06:23aBitcoin soars past $5,000, mystery buyer seen as catalyst
RE
06:23aWTO says global trade slowed in fourth quarter, cuts forecasts
RE
06:20aTENCENT : Chinese tech giant Tencent plans $5 billion dollar bond sale - sources
RE
06:20aU.S. auto tariffs, no-deal Brexit are major risks for trade growth - WTO
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1GEMALTO : GEMALTO : French group Thales completes 4.8 billion euro takeover of Gemalto
2BLACKROCK INC : EXCLUSIVE: Investors drop out of two groups vying for Petrobras' gas pipeline unit - sources
3WM MORRISON SUPERMARKETS : ASDA OVERTAKES SUITOR SAINSBURY TO BECOME UK'S NO. 2 SUPERMARKET: Kantar
4NEL ASA : NEL ASA: Commencement of Subsequent Offering
5MCDONALD'S CORPORATION : 'Impossible' meatless patty gets Burger King Whopper test

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About