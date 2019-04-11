Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Southeast Asia stocks: Most end weaker on global growth worries, trade friction

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/11/2019 | 06:07am EDT
A man walks past screen at the Indonesia Stock Exchange building in Jakarta

(Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stock markets ended lower on Thursday, with Indonesia leading the declines, as investors weighed warning signs of a slowing global economy amid escalation of trade tensions between the United States and European Union.

Cautious tone of European and U.S. central banks fuelled worries of a slowing global economy with threats of Washington slapping new tariffs on European Union goods further dampening sentiment.

Investors are also eyeing China's March trade data due on Friday, with exports expected to have rebounded in March after a sharp drop in February, while imports likely shrank for a fourth straight month but at a more modest pace, according to a Reuters poll.

Leading the losses in the region, the Indonesian index closed 1.1 percent lower as political uncertainties multiplied ahead of the April 17 presidential elections.

Consumer and financial stocks dragged the index lower to a near one-month closing low, with Astra International Tbk PT dropping 1.6 percent and Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk PT ending 2.6 percent weaker.

An index of the country's 45 most liquid stocks declined 1.6 percent.

Malaysian equities closed nearly 1 percent weaker after government data showed that the country's industrial production in February rose at a slower pace compared with January.

Malaysia's industrial production index rose 1.7 percent in February from a year earlier, in line with the median estimate among 10 economists surveyed by Reuters. However, the pace was slower than January's growth, which came in at 3.2 percent annually.

"The first two months of activity data underpin our view of slower GDP growth in the first quarter of 2019," Prakash Sakpal, an economist with ING said in a note.

"We have pencilled in a 25-basis point rate cut for the next month to pre-empt any further growth downside in the rest of the year," he added.

Meanwhile, Malaysia's state-owned investment firm Khazanah Nasional raised 1.05 billion ringgit ($255 million) through the sale of 85 million Tenaga Nasional shares at the bottom of a 12.33–12.58 ringgit range.

Also weighing on sentiment were the major losses in Tenaga Nasional. Shares of the utility firm closed 4.1 percent weaker at their lowest in more than three-and-a-half years.

Philippine stocks snapped three sessions of gains to close lower, with industrials contributing majority of the losses.

Shares of JG Summit Holdings Inc and Aboitiz Equity Ventures Inc declined 4.3 percent and 2.9 percent, respectively.

Vietnam stocks closed higher, snapping two sessions of declines with real estate shares boosting the index.

(Reporting by Shreya Mariam Job in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

By Shreya Mariam Job

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:12aWASHINGTON TO DECIDE ON REPSOL'S VENEZUELA ACTIVITY : U.S. envoy
RE
06:07aSOUTHEAST ASIA STOCKS : Most end weaker on global growth worries, trade friction
RE
06:03aBANCA CARIGE : ECB extends deadline for binding bids for Italy's Carige to mid-May - sources
RE
05:56aHong Kong regulator says ESG funds must justify their green credentials
RE
05:53aNEW CRP : Enhancing Agricultural Resilience and Water Security Using Cosmic Ray Neutron Sensor (D12014)
PU
05:52aChina's new top securities regulator joins central bank policy panel
RE
05:51aSouth Africa's mining output contracts 7.5 pct year/year in February
RE
05:50aHOW TO SAY THE 'R-WORD' : bank executives grapple with recession talk
RE
05:48aZimbabwe GDP growth below target at 4 percent in 2018-Treasury
RE
05:48aEIT EUROPEAN INSTITUTE OF INNOVATION AND TECHNOL : Six teams named EIT Health Wild Card 2019 finalists
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1INDIVIOR : Indivior shares plummet, Reckitt hurt on U.S. charges over opioid prescriptions
2SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD : ASML falls victim to Chinese corporate espionage
3G4S : G4S : soars as Canada's Garda World Security considers bid
4U.S., China agree to establish trade deal enforcement offices - Mnuchin
5NOVARTIS : NOVARTIS : Sandoz drives differentiated portfolio with deal to commercialize new treatment for Opio..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About