Southeast Asia stocks - Most fall ahead of cenbank policy meetings; Thailand gains

With global economic growth appearing to slow, traders were focused on the Fed, which kicks off a two-day policy meeting later in the day, for clues about the likely path of U.S. borrowing costs.

Index heavyweights PTT Pcl and Airports of Thailand Pcl drove the rally in Thailand with both of them gaining 1 percent each.

About 13.4 million shares changed hands on the SET index, compared to the 30-day average volume of 13.06 billion shares.

Investors now await the Bank of Thailand's policy meeting and the country's February trade data for further clues.

The central bank is expected to keep its benchmark policy rate steady on Wednesday for a second straight review after a hike in December, a Reuters poll showed, in a bid to support a slowing economy while inflation remains low.

Customs-cleared annual exports in February may have dropped 1 percent but the country likely recorded a trade surplus of $0.14 billion, a Reuters poll showed.

Indonesian stocks closed lower for the first time in five sessions ahead of the central bank's policy meeting on Thursday.

"Investors are not overly excited about Bank Indonesia's upcoming rate decision as the monetary policy direction is likely to be decided after the Presidential election next month," said Taye Shim, head of research at Mirae Asset Sekuritas.

The central bank is widely expected to keep interest rates unchanged for a fourth straight month, despite inflation falling to its lowest pace in nearly a decade, a Reuters poll showed.

Consumer stocks dragged the index lower with Astra International Tbk Pt and Charoen Pokphand Indonesia Tbk Pt skidding 1.4 percent and 2.6 percent, respectively.

An index of the country's 45 most liquid stocks declined 0.6 percent.

Vietnam stocks were the worst hit, with losses concentrated in financials.

Joint Stock Commercial Bank for Investment and Development of Vietnam and Vietnam Prosperity Joint Stock Commercial Bank shed 1.9 percent and 2.7 percent, respectively.

Philippine shares dropped 0.4 percent, dragged by real estate and consumer stocks.

Robinsons Retail Holdings Inc dipped 4.7 percent, while Robinsons Land Corp slid 2.9 percent.

