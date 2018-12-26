Log in
Southeast Asia stocks - Most fall as global selloff extends

12/26/2018 | 10:57am CET
An SGX sign is pictured at Singapore Stock Exchange

(Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stock markets closed lower on Wednesday, in line with a global equity rout that started last week, in low-volume trade due to year-end holidays.

Political disarray in the United States continued to be a source of selling pressure, as the convening of a crisis group by the U.S. Treasury Secretary raised concerns of an impending recession. Investors were also far from pleased by a government shutdown, as well as President Donald Trump's hostile stance towards the Federal Reserve chairman. [MKTS/GLOB]

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan <.MIAPJ0000PUS> slipped about 0.5 percent, brushing a two-month low. Wall Street had also slipped on Christmas eve, and appeared set for another losing session later in the day.

Singapore stocks <.STI> led the decline in Southeast Asia, shedding 1.3 percent to an eight-week closing low, even after the city-state reported robust manufacturing data for November. Trading volumes were at about half of their 30-day average.

Financials and industrials were the heaviest losers in broad-based declines. Lender DBS Group closed 1.2 percent lower, while industrial conglomerate Jardine Matheson shed 0.8 percent.

Malaysian stocks <.KLSE> dropped 0.7 percent in largely broad-based losses. Telecom heavyweight Maxis Bhd fell more than 2 percent, while conglomerate Genting Bhd lost 3.4 percent.

Trading volumes in the country were at about 40 percent of their 30-day average.

Thai shares snapped four straight sessions of declines to end slightly higher. They had hit their lowest since mid-May 2017 earlier in the session.

The benchmark stock index lost more than 2 percent on Tuesday after data showed that factory output in November rose lesser than expected, indicating a possible decline in future exports.

For the day, Thai stocks were pushed higher by strength in energy and industrial stocks. Oil and gas explorer PTT PCL ranked among the largest boosts to the index following a mild rebound in oil prices, while Airports of Thailand PCL ended 2 percent higher.

(Reporting by Ambar Warrick in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

By Ambar Warrick
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DBS GROUP HOLDINGS LTD 0.51% 23.57 End-of-day quote.-5.42%
GENTING BERHAD --End-of-day quote.
JARDINE MATHESON HOLDINGS LIMITED 2.12% 67.5 End-of-day quote.10.57%
MAXIS BERHAD --End-of-day quote.
PTT PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED --End-of-day quote.
