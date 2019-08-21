Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Southeast Asia stocks: Most fall as investors await Fed policy stance

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/21/2019 | 12:54am EDT
A stock broker takes orders on the telephone during trading at the Philippine Stock Exchange in Manila's Makati financial district

(Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian markets fell on Wednesday, with Singapore leading declines, as investors waited for minutes of U.S. central bank's July meeting.

The markets look forward to hints about any further monetary policy easing, following global recession fears that dampened risk sentiment last week.

"Asian markets may see some retracement today (Wednesday) amid some modest profit-taking" ahead of the Fed's July minutes due later in the day and Chair Jerome Powell's speech on Friday, OCBC Bank said in a note to clients.

Singapore stocks <.STI> declined after two sessions of gains, with financial and industrial sectors weighing on the index. Jardine Strategic Holdings fell 2% and United Overseas Bank slipped 1.1%.

Indonesian equities <.JKSE> declined as financials took a toll. Lenders Bank Mega Tbk PT and Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk PT slumped 8.1% and 1.4%, respectively.

Meanwhile, the Thai bourse climbed after data on Wednesday showed custom-cleared annual exports rose 4.28% in July from a year ago, contrary to a 2.3% drop expected in a Reuters poll.

The data comes a day after Thailand's finance ministry cut its 2019 economic growth forecast to 3.0% from the 3.8% it projected in April, due to falling exports.

Oil & gas explorer PTT Exploration and Production added 1.7%, while trading firm Berli Jucker rose 3.8%.

Vietnam stocks <.VNI> were poised to gain for a sixth straight session.

Philippine markets <.PSI> were closed for a holiday.

For Asian Companies click;

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS AS AT 0444 GMT

Market Current Previous close Pct Move

Singapore 3119.84 3135.95 -0.51

Bangkok 1634.25 1625.57 0.53

Jakarta 6262.59 6295.738 -0.53

Kuala Lumpur 1599.66 1602.75 -0.19

Ho Chi Minh 990.89 984.67 0.63

Change so far in 2019

Market Current End 2018 Pct Move

Singapore 3119.84 3068.76 1.66

Bangkok 1634.25 1563.88 4.50

Manila 7886.91 7,466.02 5.64

Jakarta 6262.59 6,194.50 1.10

Kuala Lumpur 1599.66 1690.58 -5.38

Ho Chi Minh 990.89 892.54 11.02

(Reporting by Niyati Shetty in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)

By Niyati Shetty
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BANK MANDIRI (PERSERO) TBK PT End-of-day quote.
BANK MEGA TBK PT End-of-day quote.
BERLI JUCKER PCL End-of-day quote.
JARDINE STRATEGIC HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.15% 32.56 End-of-day quote.-11.93%
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.37% 60.34 Delayed Quote.7.76%
OVERSEA-CHINESE BANKING CORP. LIMITED -0.19% 10.69 End-of-day quote.-5.06%
PTT EXPLORATION AND PRODUCTION PCL End-of-day quote.
UNITED OVERSEAS BANK LTD -0.64% 24.99 End-of-day quote.1.26%
WTI 0.28% 56.34 Delayed Quote.20.64%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
01:30aFERRATUM GROUP : solid revenue and EBIT performance in H1 2019
AQ
01:30aAAP IMPLANTATE : receives US-American clearance (FDA) for polyaxial LOQTEQ(R) VA calcaneus system; market launch planned for beginning of 2020
EQ
01:23aHOPSON DEVELOPMENT : INTERIM RESULTS FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30TH JUNE 2019 (in PDF)
PU
01:22aJoway Health Industries Group Inc. Responds To Promotional Publications
PR
01:21aUNITED PLANTATIONS BERHAD : Fearing tobacco's fate, palm oil industry fights back
RE
01:19aEXCLUSIVE : Alibaba postpones up to $15 billion Hong Kong listing amid protests - sources
RE
01:18aBANK OF EAST ASIA : Announcement of 2019 Interim Results (21 st August, 2019)
PU
01:17aPANDORA : Trading in pandora a/s shares by board members, executives and associated persons
AQ
01:16aSIF : Vineyard Wind project delayed
AQ
01:15aEXCLUSIVE : Philips, under investigation in U.S. and Brazil, fired whistleblower who warned of graft
RE
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1XIAOMI CORP : XIAOMI : Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi misses estimates as competition hots up at home
2BANCO SANTANDER : Schedule 14D-9
3MOWI ASA : MOWI : Best second quarter ever for Mowi
4U.S. oil firms challenge pipeline surcharge for steel tariff
5EXCLUSIVE: Alibaba postpones up to $15 billion Hong Kong listing amid protests - sources
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group