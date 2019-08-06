Southeast Asia stocks: Most fall on fears of Sino-U.S. currency war

The U.S. Treasury Department said on Monday it had determined that China was manipulating its currency and that it would now take the issue up with the International Monetary Fund, after Beijing let the yuan fall below the 7-per-dollar mark for the first time in more than a decade.

China is manoeuvring for "greater room" by "taking away the USD/CNY 7.0 hurdle", ING Group said in a note to clients.

The option could be used if Beijing "does decide that the currency has to be part of the response to the latest round of the trade war," it added.

Philippine shares <.PSI> closed at their lowest in over two months, hurt by heavyweights like real estate company Ayala Land, which fell 2.2%, and lender BDO Unibank, which lost 1.4%.

Singapore shares <.STI> declined 0.6%, dragged by industrial and financial stocks.

Conglomerate Jardine Matheson Holdings shed 0.9%, while real estate company Hongkong Land Holdings fell 3%.

Losses in banking stocks dragged down Indonesian shares <.JKSE> to their lowest close in over two months.

Bank Central Asia lost 2%, while Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) fell about 4%.

Thai shares were the top gainers in Southeast Asia, recovering from a two-month low hit earlier in the day to close slightly higher on the back of telecom stocks.

Mobile services providers Advanced Info Service and Intouch Holdings rose about 4.4% and 4.9%, respectively.

"Advance's results last night were better than expected" and that had "set a positive sentiment for other telecom companies", said Rakpong Chaisuparakul, a strategist with KGI Securities (Thailand).

(Reporting by Soumyajit Saha; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

By Soumyajit Saha