Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Southeast Asia stocks: Most fall on fears of Sino-U.S. currency war

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/06/2019 | 06:06am EDT
A stockbroker speaks on the phone inside the Philippine Stock Exchange (PSE) in Makati city, metro Manila

(Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stock markets closed lower on Tuesday, with the Philippines losing 1.6%, as fears of a possible currency war between the United States and China spooked investors.

The U.S. Treasury Department said on Monday it had determined that China was manipulating its currency and that it would now take the issue up with the International Monetary Fund, after Beijing let the yuan fall below the 7-per-dollar mark for the first time in more than a decade.

China is manoeuvring for "greater room" by "taking away the USD/CNY 7.0 hurdle", ING Group said in a note to clients.

The option could be used if Beijing "does decide that the currency has to be part of the response to the latest round of the trade war," it added.

Philippine shares <.PSI> closed at their lowest in over two months, hurt by heavyweights like real estate company Ayala Land, which fell 2.2%, and lender BDO Unibank, which lost 1.4%.

Singapore shares <.STI> declined 0.6%, dragged by industrial and financial stocks.

Conglomerate Jardine Matheson Holdings shed 0.9%, while real estate company Hongkong Land Holdings fell 3%.

Losses in banking stocks dragged down Indonesian shares <.JKSE> to their lowest close in over two months.

Bank Central Asia lost 2%, while Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) fell about 4%.

Thai shares were the top gainers in Southeast Asia, recovering from a two-month low hit earlier in the day to close slightly higher on the back of telecom stocks.

Mobile services providers Advanced Info Service and Intouch Holdings rose about 4.4% and 4.9%, respectively.

"Advance's results last night were better than expected" and that had "set a positive sentiment for other telecom companies", said Rakpong Chaisuparakul, a strategist with KGI Securities (Thailand).

(Reporting by Soumyajit Saha; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

By Soumyajit Saha
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ADVANCED INFO SERVICE PCL End-of-day quote.
AYALA LAND, INC. End-of-day quote.
BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK PT End-of-day quote.
BANK RAKYAT INDONESIA (PERSERO) TBK PT End-of-day quote.
BDO UNIBANK INC End-of-day quote.
HONGKONG LAND HOLDINGS LIMITED -4.65% 5.74 End-of-day quote.-9.03%
INTOUCH HOLDINGS PCL End-of-day quote.
JARDINE MATHESON HOLDINGS LIMITED -5.70% 57.38 End-of-day quote.-17.19%
US DOLLAR / CHINESE YUAN RENMINBI (USD/CNY) -0.25% 7.0308 Delayed Quote.0.92%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:43aChina says U.S. currency manipulator labeling could cause chaos in financial markets
RE
06:43aRolls-Royce expects cash flow rise in H2 as engines are delivered
RE
06:39aOil hovers around $60 as U.S.-China trade tensions weigh
RE
06:36aOffshore yuan pulls off all-time low after tentative moves from Beijing to curb falls
RE
06:33aIron ore extends slide on tepid Chinese demand outlook, weak yuan
RE
06:27aFor J.C. Penney CEO, debt haunts turnaround bid
RE
06:17aOil hovers around $60 as U.S.-China trade tensions weigh
RE
06:15aCONSUMER PRICES, OECD - UPDATED : 6 August 2019
PU
06:09aChina's yuan steadies, but stocks slump as trade war engulfs currency
RE
06:06aSOUTHEAST ASIA STOCKS : Most fall on fears of Sino-U.S. currency war
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1SIRIUS MINERALS PLC : SIRIUS MINERALS : suspends Polyhalite $500 million bond offer
2INTERNATIONAL PETROLEUM CORP : INTERNATIONAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION : Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results
3Goldman Sachs sees no trade deal before 2020 U.S. election, now expects 3 rate cuts
4TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD : Vivendi in talks to sell 10% of Universal Music Group to Tencent
5CENTRICA PLC : CENTRICA : Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning are changing the world of energy

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group