Southeast Asia stocks: Most fall on report of possible trade talk friction

03/20/2019 | 12:13am EDT
A man monitors a stock index board at a bank in Bangkok

(Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stock markets fell on Wednesday as signs suggesting possible hurdles in U.S.-China trade talks curbed risk sentiment, while anticipation of the U.S. Federal Reserve policy decision also kept investors on the sidelines.

Bloomberg had reported that negotiators in the U.S. were concerned that China - the region's biggest trading partner - is pushing back against American demands in trade talks. The report comes ahead of another bout of trade talks scheduled for next week.

"Hopes for a trade deal between China and the U.S. was one key support to the recent rally but with reports indicating that talks had bogged down, investors retreated," ING said in a note.

Broader Asian shares also slipped ahead of a policy decision by the U.S. Federal Reserve with MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan shedding 0.4 percent.

Meanwhile, business confidence in Asian companies has held near three year lows in the first quarter as the U.S.-China trade dispute dragged on, pulling down a global economy that is already on a downward path, a Thomson Reuters/INSEAD survey found, further dampening investor sentiment.

Losses in real estate and consumer stocks pulled down the Vietnam benchmark index, which led losses in the region with a near one percent fall.

Real estate stocks Vinhomes JSC and Vingroup JSC slipped 1.6 percent and 0.8 percent, respectively.

Singapore's benchmark, on track to snap four consecutive gains, dropped 0.6 percent, with financials dragging the index.

Index heavyweight United Overseas Bank Ltd dropped 1.3 percent, while Capitaland Commercial Trust shed 2.1 percent.

Thai stocks inched higher ahead of the central bank policy meeting later on Wednesday.

Bank of Thailand is expected to keep its benchmark policy rate steady for a second straight review after a hike in December, a Reuters poll showed, in a bid to support a slowing economy while inflation remained low.

Gains in consumer stocks supported the Thai index with Charoen Pokphand Foods Pcl and CP All Pcl rising 1 percent and 0.7 percent, respectively.

Meanwhile, the Indonesian index climbed marginally supported by materials and financials.

Shares of Indah Kiat Pulp & Paper Tbk PT firming 3.7 percent and Bank Pan Indonesia Tbk PT strengthening 3.6 percent.

(Reporting by Shreya Mariam Job in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

By Shreya Mariam Job

