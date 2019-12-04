Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Southeast Asia stocks: Most gain on Sino-U.S. trade deal hopes; Philippines slips

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/04/2019 | 11:39pm EST
FILE PHOTO: File photo of Singapore Stock Exchange logo

Most Southeast Asian stock markets traded higher on Thursday, lifted by signals that Washington and Beijing were on course to reach a preliminary trade deal.

Trade negotiations with China were going "very well", U.S. President Donald Trump said on Wednesday, a day after suggesting that a deal may not come until after the 2020 U.S. presidential election. The comments had triggered declines in global markets on Wednesday.

"It appears that Trump's off the rails representation of U.S.-China trade deal negotiations, having unduly flustered earlier, triggered a knee-jerk relief response," Mizuho Bank said in a note to clients.

"The relief for now is welcome, but complacency is not. Fact is, unpredictability looks like a mainstay in global affairs".

Separately, media reports suggested the world's top two economies were closer to agreeing on the amount of tariffs to be rolled back in a phase-one trade deal.

Shares in Singapore, considered a bellwether for global trade conditions, snapped six sessions of declines.

Gains in real estate stocks such as Capitaland and consumer stocks like Wilmar International, both up over 1%, propped up the index.

Indonesian stocks hit their highest in over two weeks, helped by consumer and banking stocks.

Consumer goods company Unilever Indonesia rose 0.7%, while lender Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) advanced 1.5%.

An index of the 45 most liquid stocks in Indonesia <.JKLQ45> gained 0.8%.

But Philippine shares bucked the trend, down 0.3% on losses in the industrial and real estate sectors.

Inflation in the country accelerated to 1.3% in November from a year earlier, matching expectations and higher than October's 0.8% climb.

Financial stocks helped Vietnam rise, while Malaysian shares also benefited from gains in the consumer and banking sectors.

Markets in Thailand were closed for a public holiday.

By Soumyajit Saha
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BANK RAKYAT INDONESIA (PERSERO) TBK PT End-of-day quote.
CAPITALAND LIMITED -1.37% 3.6 End-of-day quote.15.76%
UNILEVER INDONESIA TBK PT End-of-day quote.
UNILEVER N.V. 0.88% 53.84 Delayed Quote.13.59%
VIETNAM HOLDING LIMITED 0.00% 177.5 Delayed Quote.7,518.03%
WILMAR INTERNATIONAL LIMITED -2.19% 4.02 End-of-day quote.27.62%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12/05SOUTHEAST ASIA STOCKS : Most gain on Sino-U.S. trade deal hopes; Philippines slips
RE
12/05New Zealand Regulator Recommends Market Changes to Cut Gasoline Prices
DJ
12/05Asian shares gain as trade deal hopes flicker among Trump's mixed signals
RE
12/05Dollar wavers as traders tire of 'headline ping-pong'
RE
12/05Asian shares gain as trade deal hopes flicker among Trump's mixed signals
RE
12/05BOJ's reflationist policymaker calls for continuing current easing
RE
12/05NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
12/05NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
12/05SENEX ENERGY : First gas sales from Gemba gas field
PU
12/05China solar exports hit 58 GW in first three quarters of 2019
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1PELOTON INTERACTIVE, INC. : PELOTON INTERACTIVE : says encouraged by some support despite Christmas ad critici..
2Asian shares gain as trade deal hopes flicker among Trump's mixed signals
3Oil steadies after price jump; investors wait on OPEC meetings
4Britain, EU expected to agree free trade deal, cable to gain - Reuters poll
5TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED : TENCENT : China video streamer iQiyi sees price hikes at home, gold abroad

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group