Southeast Asia stocks: Most gain on Sino-U.S. trade deal hopes; Philippines slips

Trade negotiations with China were going "very well", U.S. President Donald Trump said on Wednesday, a day after suggesting that a deal may not come until after the 2020 U.S. presidential election. The comments had triggered declines in global markets on Wednesday.

"It appears that Trump's off the rails representation of U.S.-China trade deal negotiations, having unduly flustered earlier, triggered a knee-jerk relief response," Mizuho Bank said in a note to clients.

"The relief for now is welcome, but complacency is not. Fact is, unpredictability looks like a mainstay in global affairs".

Separately, media reports suggested the world's top two economies were closer to agreeing on the amount of tariffs to be rolled back in a phase-one trade deal.

Shares in Singapore, considered a bellwether for global trade conditions, snapped six sessions of declines.

Gains in real estate stocks such as Capitaland and consumer stocks like Wilmar International, both up over 1%, propped up the index.

Indonesian stocks hit their highest in over two weeks, helped by consumer and banking stocks.

Consumer goods company Unilever Indonesia rose 0.7%, while lender Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) advanced 1.5%.

An index of the 45 most liquid stocks in Indonesia <.JKLQ45> gained 0.8%.

But Philippine shares bucked the trend, down 0.3% on losses in the industrial and real estate sectors.

Inflation in the country accelerated to 1.3% in November from a year earlier, matching expectations and higher than October's 0.8% climb.

Financial stocks helped Vietnam rise, while Malaysian shares also benefited from gains in the consumer and banking sectors.

Markets in Thailand were closed for a public holiday.

By Soumyajit Saha