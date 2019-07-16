Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Southeast Asia stocks: Most gain on prospects of policy easing

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/16/2019 | 12:23am EDT
People look at trading boards at a private stock market gallery in Kuala Lumpur

(Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stock markets rose on Tuesday on expectations of further monetary policy easing by global central banks, while concerns over palm oil exports to the European Union weighed on Malaysian shares.

Singapore shares <.STI> added as much as 0.4% ahead of key non-oil domestic exports (NODX) data due on Wednesday.

After a vastly weaker-than-expected second-quarter growth reading last week, investors will watch the island's export data for any further signs of weakness in the economy.

"The sustained deep declines in NODX depressing GDP growth are bringing the Monetary Authority of Singapore closer to reducing or even flattening the SGD-NEER appreciation path, possibly even earlier than the October meeting," ING said in a note on Friday.

Lender DBS Group Holdings Ltd advanced 0.7% and conglomerate Jardine Matheson Holdings Ltd gained 0.4%.

Philippine stocks <.PSI> extended gains, rising 0.6% to a 16-month high, on rate-cut hopes.

The central bank governor, Benjamin Diokno, said the bank had greater liberty to ease policy in the third quarter due to easing inflation and a dovish U.S. Federal Reserve, the Philippine Star reported https://www.philstar.com/business/2019/07/15/1934695/more-room-cut-rates-q3-benjamin-diokno on Monday.

Meanwhile, a likely U.S. rate cut by the end of this month is still under the spotlight, as investors await U.S. retail sales data due later in the day and more corporate earnings results to further gauge the health of the economy.[MKTS/GLOB]

Vietnam shares <.VNI> rose 0.6%, boosted by financial and real estate stocks.

Joint Stock Commercial Bank for Foreign Trade of Vietnam added 2.1%, while Vinhomes JSC gained 0.7%.

Malaysian shares <.KLSE> declined as much as 0.3%, with palm oil giant Sime Darby Bhd shedding 0.9%, while Kuala Lumpur Kepong lost 0.4%.

The world's second-biggest palm oil producer and exporter after Indonesia said it would file a complaint to the World Trade Organisation by November to challenge a move by the European Union to phase out palm oil from being used in transport fuels in the bloc.

Indonesian shares <.JKSE> fell 0.3%, dragged by the financial sector. Insurer PT Sinar Mas Multiartha Tbk and lender Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk PT were down 8% and 1.8%, respectively.

Thai financial markets were closed for a holiday.

(Reporting by Niyati Shetty in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

By Niyati Shetty
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BANK MANDIRI (PERSERO) TBK PT End-of-day quote.
CRUDE PALM OIL FUTURES (CPO) - CMG (ELECTRONIC)/C1 0.00% 474.5 End-of-day quote.-5.27%
DBS GROUP HOLDINGS LTD 0.47% 25.9 End-of-day quote.9.01%
JARDINE MATHESON HOLDINGS LIMITED -0.45% 63.71 End-of-day quote.-8.05%
JOINT STK COM BK FOR FOREIGN TRADE VT NM End-of-day quote.
KUALA LUMPUR KEPONG BERHAD End-of-day quote.
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.29% 66.48 Delayed Quote.23.36%
SIME DARBY BERHAD End-of-day quote.
VINHOMES JSC End-of-day quote.
WTI 0.13% 59.52 Delayed Quote.33.04%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
01:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
01:01aWisekey ID Blockchain-based solutions to override the need for a central digital identity authority by distributing information across a network of participating nodes
GL
12:57aTurkey says EU decisions will not affect its energy activities off Cyprus
RE
12:48aIndonesia central bank seen starting to cut rates before Fed moves - Reuters poll
RE
12:35aOil steady as U.S. resumes Gulf of Mexico output amid signs of further supply
RE
12:26aChina's first-half fiscal spending up 10.7% as Beijing ramps up support for economy
RE
12:23aSOUTHEAST ASIA STOCKS : Most gain on prospects of policy easing
RE
12:16aCHARLES SCHWAB : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
07/15Sterling sags on Brexit concerns, weighs on euro
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1KHIRON LIFE SCIENCES CORP : KHIRON LIFE SCIENCES : Targets Over 40,000 Beauty Industry Leaders with Kuida Skin..
2PAYPAL HOLDINGS : PAYPAL : launches international money transfer service Xoom across Europe
3XIAOMI CORP : China's Xiaomi continues chip strategy revamp with investment in semiconductor designer
4GENERAL DYNAMICS CORPORATION : China says will freeze out U.S. companies that sell Taiwan arms
5TURQUOISE HILL RESOURCES LTD : TURQUOISE HILL RESOURCES : announces second quarter 2019 production results and..
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About