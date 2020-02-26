Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Southeast Asia stocks: Most markets fall on pandemic fears; Philippines slumps

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/26/2020 | 12:03am EST
Investors monitor share market prices in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

Most Southeast Asian stock markets fell on Wednesday as the rapid spread of coronavirus outside China rattled investors, with Philippine shares dropping more than 4% in catch-up trade.

The pace of virus infections in South Korea accelerated, bringing the total number of cases to 1,146 in the worst-hit country outside China.

Overnight U.S. stocks and treasury yields plummeted after the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention said Americans should prepare for possible community spread of the virus.

Leading losses in Southeast Asia, Philippine stocks marked their biggest intraday drop in more than four years and hit their lowest in over 15 months in "pent-up selling" as trading resumed after a holiday.

Sentiment was also hurt by China's latest attempt to crack down on Manila-based online gambling firms (POGOs), said Rachelle Cruz, an analyst with AP Securities, adding that this would hit the real estate, banking, retail and construction sectors.

"When POGOs entered the property sector in 2016 they forced a big increase in rental prices as well as driving demand for properties," she said.

The Bureau of Immigration said mass deportations of Chinese nationals working at POGOs could be on the cards as China intensifies its crackdown, the Philippine Star reported https://www.philstar.com/headlines/2020/02/25/1995846/mass-deportation-looms-chinese-pogo-workers.

Losses in banking and energy stocks dragged down the Thai benchmark index nearly 1.4%, ahead of January manufacturing production data later in the day.

Lender Kasikornbank dropped 4.3%, while oil & gas explorer PTT PCL slipped 1.2%.

Meanwhile, Malaysian shares rose on gains in utility and industrial stocks.

Shipping and offshore services provider Misc Bhd advanced 3.5%, while electricity provider Tenaga Nasional Bhd gained 1.6%.

The uptick was helped by attempts to find a resolution to the political situation, said Imran Yusof, a senior analyst with MIDF Research.

Four Malaysian parties on Tuesday rejected Mahathir Mohamad's proposal for a unity government after his resignation as prime minister, calling instead for an election.

By Soumyajit Saha
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
KASIKORNBANK PCL End-of-day quote.
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.66% 55.24 Delayed Quote.-13.77%
MISC BHD End-of-day quote.
PTT PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED End-of-day quote.
TENAGA NASIONAL BHD End-of-day quote.
WTI 0.24% 50.28 Delayed Quote.-12.86%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Forex"
12:24aOil rises on short-covering, hopes for deeper output cut by OPEC+
RE
12:23aOil rises on short-covering, hopes for deeper output cut by OPEC+
RE
12:18aBANK OF JAPAN : Measures of Underlying Inflation
PU
12:17aWells Fargo workers seek Washington's help with internal gripes
RE
12:17aSingapore factory output unexpectedly rises in January
RE
12:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
12:03aSOUTHEAST ASIA STOCKS : Most markets fall on pandemic fears; Philippines slumps
RE
02/26Hong Kong unveils record budget deficit to cushion blow from coronavirus, protests
RE
02/25Hong Kong unveils record budget deficit to cushion blow from coronavirus, protests
RE
02/25Indonesia Finance Minister says bracing for wider budget deficit amid virus outbreak
RE
Latest news "Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1NVIDIA CORPORATION : Coronavirus fears pull U.S. chip index into a correction
2LG CHEM, LTD. : PANASONIC POISED TO WITHDRAW FROM SOLAR CELL PRODUCTION AT TESLA'S NY PLANT: sources
3CHINA EVERBRIGHT GREENTECH LIMITED : CHINA EVERBRIGHT GREENTECH : ANNOUNCEMENT OF ANNUAL RESULTS FOR THE YEAR ..
4Musk's SpaceX rocket production facility approved by Port of Los Angeles
5TESLA, INC. : TESLA : and U.S. regulators strongly criticized over role of Autopilot in crash

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group