Southeast Asia stocks - Most rebound as U.S. recession fears recede; Indonesia leads gains

Shares on the Wall Street stabilised overnight, after the steep sell-off on Friday on looming worries over 10-year U.S. Treasury yield curve inversion, an indicator of impending recession in the world's largest economy.

"After a sea of red on regional stock markets yesterday, Asia appears to be letting out a collective sigh of relief this morning as European and North American stocks stabilised in the overnight session," Jeffrey Halley, senior market analyst at OANDA, said in a note.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rebounded 0.3 percent after losing 1.4 percent in the previous session.

However, investors remained cautious ahead of data on United States consumer confidence for March after the rebound in February following three straight monthly declines.

The Indonesian index led the gains in the region and posted its best day in more than a week, rising 0.88 percent, boosted by financials and consumer staples stocks.

Bank Central Asia Tbk PT added more than 1 percent and shares of household products maker Unilever Indonesia Tbk PT clocked their biggest gain since February 18.

Singapore shares rose 1 percent ahead of industrial production data for February.

Thai shares were trading 0.1 percent higher, after an unexpected fall in factory output in February.

Thailand's manufacturing production index (MPI) in February unexpectedly dropped 1.6 percent from a year earlier, led by lower production of steel, computers and rubber products, the Industry Ministry said on Tuesday.

A Reuters poll had expected it to have risen at a slightly faster pace than in the previous month.

The results of country's first elections since a 2014 coup were still unclear after the Election Commission on Monday said the winners of the remaining 150 of the lower house seats may be announced only on Friday.

A final official announcement is expected on May 9.

(Reporting by Shanima A in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

By Shanima A