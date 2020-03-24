Southeast Asia stocks: Most rebound on Fed liquidity boost; Singapore leads gains

Policymakers across the globe are looking to stave off a deep economic freeze from lockdowns and travel bans through a slew of monetary and fiscal policy measures.

In an unprecedented move, the Fed said on Monday it would make a foray into corporate debt and pledged to buy an unlimited amount of U.S. Treasuries and agency mortgage-backed securities to ease credit strains and provide support to the virus-hit economy.

"Asian investors like what they see from an all-in Fed which is being viewed in a very impressive light for both Main and Wall Street, even as the U.S. congress dithers," Stephen Innes, chief global markets strategist at AxiCorp, said in a note.

"But once a Covid-19 aid deal is signed, it will be perceived as the icing on the cake."

Leading the gains in Southeast Asia, Singapore shares jumped as much as 4.7%. Financial and telecom stocks were the biggest gainers, with lender DBS Group Holdings and Singapore Telecommunications rising 6.2% and 7%, respectively.

Malaysian shares gained 2.9%, even after the government said it might consider extending a two-week partial lockdown due to a spike in coronavirus cases.

Public Bank added 9.1%, while hospital operator IHH Healthcare rose almost 4%.

Philippine shares tacked on 2.1%, after the central bank on Monday said it would buy government securities worth $5.8 billion to offset the economic impact of the virus.

Thai stocks climbed 4.2%, with the financial and consumer sectors leading the gains.

The central bank is likely to cut its benchmark interest rate to a new low at a meeting on Wednesday, a Reuters poll suggested.

Indonesian shares rose 3.4% in their biggest intraday percentage gain in three weeks, before paring gains.

By Arpit Nayak