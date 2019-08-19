Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Southeast Asia stocks: Most rise as China rate reforms boost sentiment

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/19/2019 | 06:08am EDT
Investors monitor share market prices in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

(Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stock markets closed higher on Monday as investors cheered interest rate reforms by China's central bank, with Philippine shares adding nearly 2%.

The People's Bank of China said on Saturday it would improve the mechanism used to establish the loan prime rate from this month, in a move to further lower real interest rates for companies as part of broader market reforms.

Analysts say the move underscores the government's attempts to use reforms to support an economy that has been hit hard by a bruising trade war with the United States.

Meanwhile, the U.S. Federal Reserve is back in focus this week as investors await the minutes of its July meeting and Chair Jerome Powell's speech at the Jackson Hole symposium, to get further clarity on the central bank's policy stance.

Leading the gains in Southeast Asia on Monday, Philippine shares <.PSI> jumped to a more than two-week closing high. Packaged food maker Universal Robina Corp gained 6.5%, while conglomerate JG Summit Holdings rose 6.1%.

"Investors are calm compared to last week when there was a deluge of negative events," said Rachelle C Cruz, an analyst with AP Securities.

Singapore stocks <.STI> rose 0.4%, with agribusiness firm Wilmar International adding 2.7%, while real estate firm Hongkong Land Holdings advanced 1.6%.

Thai shares eked out gains even as the government cut it 2019 growth forecast after data showed the economy expanded at its slowest pace in nearly five years in the second quarter.

Investors were optimistic that a planned $10 billion stimulus package announced on Friday would provide some support to the slackening economy.

"All eyes are now on the government's announcement of the fiscal stimulus package," ING said in a note, adding that "it needs to be seen how quickly this stimulus gets off the ground to kick-start the economy over the remainder of the year".

Energy and industrial stocks were the top gainers, with oil & gas firm PTT PCL and Airports of Thailand adding 1.2% and 1.4%, respectively.

Vietnam <.VNI> and Indonesian shares <.JKSE> closed marginally higher, while Malaysian stocks <.KLSE> retreated slightly.

Fitch Ratings on Monday raised its 2019 growth forecast for Malaysia after the country reported stronger-than-expected growth for the first half, but flagged intense pressure from exports over the coming quarters.

(Reporting by Niyati Shetty in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

By Niyati Shetty
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AIRPORTS OF THAILAND PCL End-of-day quote.
ARCHER-DANIELS-MIDLAND COMPANY 2.94% 37.84 Delayed Quote.-7.64%
BANK OF CHINA LTD 0.28% 3.58 End-of-day quote.-1.11%
HONGKONG LAND HOLDINGS LIMITED 1.80% 5.67 End-of-day quote.-10.14%
JARDINE STRATEGIC HOLDINGS LIMITED -0.31% 32.4 End-of-day quote.-12.36%
JG SUMMIT HOLDINGS, INC. End-of-day quote.
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.46% 59.28 Delayed Quote.7.76%
PTT PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED End-of-day quote.
UNIVERSAL ROBINA CORPORATION End-of-day quote.
WILMAR INTERNATIONAL LIMITED -1.59% 3.72 End-of-day quote.18.10%
WTI 0.45% 55.44 Delayed Quote.20.64%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:43aOil rises after drone attack on Saudi field
RE
06:32aGerman economy could continue to shrink - Bundesbank
RE
06:32aPRESIDENT OF REPUBLIC OF KAZAKHSTAN : Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received Klaus Mangold, former Chairman of the German Committee on Eastern European Economic Relations, Independent Director of “Baiterek” National Management Holding” JSC
PU
06:30aThai central bank will cut 2019 growth forecast again as risks rise - governor
RE
06:29aUK $9 billion court ruling impacted Nigeria's monetary policy - cenbank head
RE
06:21aEXCLUSIVE : Fearing data privacy issues, Google cuts some Android phone data for wireless carriers
RE
06:20aNigeria cbank head meets London fund managers -sources
RE
06:19aLow euro zone inflation means more stimulus may be needed - ECB's Müller
RE
06:17aRussia's Rosatom interested in Bulgaria nuclear plant tender
RE
06:10aJapan's exports slip for eighth month, sales to China drop as recession fears grow
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Trump 'not ready' for China trade deal, dismisses recession fears
2NOVARTIS : NOVARTIS : executive sold shares before drug data manipulation made public
3ACTIVISION BLIZZARD : Microsoft, Nvidia team up for more realistic visuals on Minecraft game
4NORWEGIAN FINANS HOLDING ASA : Struggling Norwegian Air gets a lift from bank stake sale
5BROWN-FORMAN CORPORATION : BROWN FORMAN : U.S. whiskey exporters struggle after year of EU tariffs

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group