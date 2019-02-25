Log in
Southeast Asia stocks: Most rise as Trump pushes tariff deadline; Vietnam leads

02/25/2019 | 04:37am EST
An investor looks at a screen showing stock board information at a securities company in Hanoi, Vietnam

(Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stock markets traded higher on Monday, with Vietnam leading the pack, on hopes of a Sino-U.S. trade deal after U.S. President Donald Trump pushed back the planned increase in tariffs on Chinese imports from March 1.

Trump on Sunday tweeted that "substantial progress" had been made in trade talks with China over the weekend.

Trump did not set a new deadline for the talks to conclude, but told U.S. state governors gathered at the White House that there could be "very big news over the next week or two" if all went well in the negotiations.

"This is likely to give market a relief in trade concerns, but U.S.-China confrontation in trades and technology remains a mid-to-long term theme due to its complexity and significant impact to global economy," Margaret Yang Yan, a market analyst at CMC Markets Singapore, wrote in a note.

"Lack of details on what so called 'significant progress' came in the last two rounds of talks, it is hard to convince people that the worst is over on the negotiation table," she added.

China is the biggest trading partner of the Southeast Asian region.

The Vietnam index climbed as much as 1.1 percent to its highest level since Oct. 9 in early trade, and was poised to extend gains for a sixth consecutive session, buoyed by financial stocks. The benchmark was trading 0.6 percent higher at 0417 GMT.

Moody's Investor Services said banks in Vietnam will achieve a further improvement in profitability, owing to wider net interest spreads and lower credit costs.

The Joint Stock Commercial Bank for Foreign Trade Of Viet Nam, Vietnam's largest listed bank climbed 1.3 percent, while Vingroup JSC, the country's top listed firm by market value, added 0.3 percent.

The Indonesian index rose 0.3 percent, with consumer and telecom stocks boosting the index.

Shares of Indonesian conglomerate Astra International TBK PT advanced 1.6 percent, while those of Telekomunikasi Indonesia (Persero) Tbk Perusahaan Perseroan PT gained 0.8 percent.

Meanwhile, Singapore shares dipped 0.3 percent, ahead of the release of key inflation data, which could provide insight on further cooling in the island state's economy after a weak GDP showing.

Singapore's consumer index probably rose 0.6 percent in January from a year earlier due to an expected increase in transport costs and food prices before the Lunar New Year Holidays, a Reuters poll showed.

Philippine markets were closed for a holiday.

(Reporting by Shriya Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

By Shriya Ramakrishnan

