Southeast Asia stocks: Most rise as stimulus measures boost sentiment; Singapore leads gains

03/18/2020 | 12:38am EDT
Traders begin work on the first day of 2018 trading at the Philippine Stocks Exchange (PSE), as the benchmark index hits a new record high, in the financial district of Makati city, Metro Manila

Most Southeast Asian stock markets rose on Wednesday, with Singapore leading the pack, as risk sentiment improved on global stimulus efforts to soften the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

Shares in Singapore jumped as much 3.2% and were headed for their best session in more than four years after Wall Street ended higher overnight on the U.S. Federal Reserve's move to boost liquidity and as the Trump administration unveiled a $1 trillion stimulus package.

"These are precisely the kind of numbers the market was looking for" said Stephen Innes, global chief markets strategist at AxiCorp, referring to Washington's massive stimulus package.

"Even if the details are sketchy, dropping a colossal amount of cash in the market's lap was necessary," he added.

The city-state's benchmark, supported by gains in financials, was on course to end a five-session losing streak, a period during which it lost 13.4% of its value.

Conglomerate Jardine Matheson jumped 9.5%, while Southeast Asia's biggest lender DBS Group Holdings rose 2.7%.

The Thai bourse rose 2.5% after the central bank said it bought short and long-term government bonds worth 35 billion baht ($1.08 billion) to increase liquidity and reduce market volatility.

Malaysian equities firmed 1.5%, on course to snap four straight sessions of losses, with the consumer and healthcare stocks accounting for most of the gains.

However, Indonesian stocks traded 0.5% lower, having fallen as much 3.7% earlier.

The country warned on Tuesday of a significant increase in the number of people infected with the virus and restricted entry and transit of visitors from seven European countries and Iran from March 20.

Trading in the Philippines, meanwhile, remained suspended. The Philippine stock exchange said on Tuesday trading would resume on March 19 after a two-day suspension as the country's main island remained under strict quarantine procedures.

(Editing by Aditya Soni)

By Arpit Nayak
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DBS GROUP HOLDINGS LTD -3.98% 18.58 End-of-day quote.-1.33%
JARDINE MATHESON HOLDINGS LIMITED -6.98% 49.33 End-of-day quote.-2.08%
