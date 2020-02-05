Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Southeast Asia stocks: Most rise as virus fears spur rate-cut hopes in region

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/05/2020 | 05:02am EST
An SGX sign is pictured at Singapore Stock Exchange

Hopes of policy-easing measures led Philippines and Singapore shares to end over 1% higher on Wednesday, while Thai stocks gained after the country's central bank unexpectedly cut its policy rate amid the coronavirus epidemic.

Singapore stocks climbed nearly 1.4% to close at their highest since Jan. 27, after the central bank signalled there was room for monetary easing via a weaker currency within the current policy framework, to support an economy sapped by the virus outbreak.

Although the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) said its monetary policy stance was unchanged, ANZ Research analysts said the "the message is clear. MAS is comfortable, and indeed seemingly welcomes, a weaker exchange rate in light of the economic impact from the 2019-nCoV outbreak".

"By making today's comments, they have in effect delivered a de-facto easing via the market", ANZ added in the note.

Real estate stocks buoyed the index, with Ascendas Real Investment Trust and UOL Group Ltd gaining over 3% each.

The Philippines index closed 1.7% higher, with index heavyweight GT Capital Holdings Inc jumping about 5%.

Data showed January inflation was at its highest in eight months, but the outcome was still within the Philippines central bank's comfort range and supported views that it will likely cut rates at its meeting on Thursday.

"Given the bleak outlook for global growth and dissipating threats to the inflation outlook, BSP (Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas) will likely keep its foot on the easing pedal to help bolster sagging growth momentum", Nicholas Mapa, senior economist at ING said.

The Thai benchmark index inched up about 1% after the country's central bank cut its benchmark interest rate by 25 basis points in an unexpected move, its third reduction in six months, taking it to a record low of 1.0%.

Muangthai Capital PCL and Robinson PCL were up over 3% each.

Meanwhile, Indonesian shares gained nearly 1% after data showed that economic growth in the fourth quarter slowed to its weakest pace in three years, leading to hopes of further rate cuts to shield the economy.

By Shruti Sonal
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
GRAND PARADE INVESTMENTS LIMITED 0.00% 3.2 End-of-day quote.-9.86%
GT CAPITAL HOLDINGS INC End-of-day quote.
MUANGTHAI CAPITAL PCL End-of-day quote.
ROBINSON PCL End-of-day quote.
UOL GROUP LIMITED 0.51% 7.87 End-of-day quote.-5.41%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:31aWORLD FIRST UK : Sterling bounces off the bottom
PU
05:27aEuro zone shopping plunges at Christmas as growth slows
RE
05:22aTrump touts stock market's record run, but who benefits?
RE
05:21aQatar Airways in talks to buy 49% RwandAir stake, interested in increasing LATAM investment
RE
05:19aUKRAINE : Coronavirus is not disrupting grain exports to China
RE
05:16aUK economy's post-election rebound strengthens in January - PMI
RE
05:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
05:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
05:13aOil jumps 3% on reports of effective coronavirus drug
RE
05:13aOil jumps 3% on reports of effective coronavirus drug
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Ford shares dive after carmaker posts fourth-quarter loss, disappointing 2020 outlook
2INTERMEDIATE CAPITAL GROUP PLC : British commercial property back on the investment map
3SIEMENS AG : SIEMENS : Earnings Release and Financial Results Q1 FY 2020
4PANASONIC CORPORATION : 'Giga Texas?' Musk asks Twitter users to vote on new gigafactory
5WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE) : WALT DISNEY : Disney Reports More Than 26 Million Subscribers to New Streaming Ser..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group