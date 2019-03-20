Southeast Asia stocks: Most rise on Fed's dovish stance; Philippines leads gains

Log in
03/20/2019 | 11:57pm EDT
People monitor a stock index board at a bank in Bangkok

(Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stock markets rose on Thursday, with Philippines leading the pack, after the U.S. Federal Reserve announced a more dovish stance than expected for the year, but concerns of global growth and possible complications in Sino-U.S. trade talks limited gains.

The U.S. Federal Reserve knocked the number of hikes expected this year to zero from the two forecast in December citing rising economic risks and downgraded their U.S. growth, unemployment and inflation forecasts raising concerns of the .

At the regional front, Bank Indonesia and the Philippine central bank are expected to announce their rate decisions later in the day with analysts predicting both to keep rates unchanged with easing expected this year.

"With the Fed signalling an extended pause, rate cut bets should build across Asian economies, especially those where real rates are still elevated (Indonesia, India, Philippines, Malaysia," Eugene Leow, rates strategist and Philip Wee, FX strategist at DBS Group Research said in a note.

Meanwhile, U.S. President Donald Trump had warned on Wednesday that the United States may leave tariffs on Chinese goods for a "substantial period" to ensure that Beijing complies with any trade agreement souring risk sentiment.

Industrial stocks boosted the Philippine index to rise to its highest in more than three weeks ahead of the central bank policy meeting.

Shares of JG Summit Holdings Inc and Aboitiz Equity Ventures Inc gained 4 percent and 3.2 percent, respectively.

The Thai benchmark rose 0.5 percent after a rise in February exports, on the back of industrials and energy stocks.

Thai February Customs-Cleared exports rose 5.91 percent while imports fell 10 percent.

Shares of PTT Exploration and Production Pcl firmed 1.7 percent, while those of Airports of Thailand Pcl rose 0.7 percent.

Malaysian index erased early gains to drop 0.6 percent and was the worst performer in the region ahead of Feb inflation data expected on Friday.

Malaysia's consumer prices are expected to fall again in February, but at a slower rate than the previous month, a Reuters poll showed

Financial stocks took a hit on the index with Malayan Banking Bhd and Public Bank Bhd shedding 1.1 percent and 1.6 percent, respectively.

Meanwhile, the remaining Southeast Asian stock markets traded sideways.

(Reporting by Shreya Mariam Job in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

By Shreya Mariam Job

