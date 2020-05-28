Log in
Southeast Asia stocks - Most rise on hopes of economic recovery; Sino-U.S. tensions cap gains

05/28/2020 | 12:07am EDT
A stockbroker speaks on the phone inside the Philippine Stock Exchange (PSE) in Makati city, metro Manila

By Arundhati Dutta

Most Southeast Asian stock markets rose on Thursday as signs of economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic offset concerns across the region about a rise in Sino-U.S. tensions over Hong Kong and trade.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan <.MIAPJ0000PUS> was up 0.6%. Stocks in China <.CSI300> rose 0.44% while shares in Hong Kong fell 0.23%.

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo told Congress on Wednesday that Hong Kong no longer qualifies for its special status under U.S. law - potentially worsening relations between the world's two biggest economies.

A trade war blow-up could only make things worse as the world struggles with possibly the worst recession, according to Robert Carnell, Regional Head of Research, Asia-Pacific at ING.

In Southeast Asia, Indonesian equities led the gains and rose as much as 2%, with the financial sector contributing to nearly three-fourths of the index's gains.

PT Bank Central Asia Tbk and PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk were up more than 5% each.

In the Philippines, the coronavirus task force backed easing one of the toughest and longest lockdowns in the world in the capital of Manila, which has so far endured nearly 11 weeks of restrictions.

The benchmark rose up to 0.9%, with big cap financial stocks Security Bank Corp and BDO Unibank Inc rising 8.6% and 4.6%, respectively.

Thai shares were up for a fourth day, while the Vietnamese index added as much as 0.6%. Both indexes were lifted by gains in financials.

Shares in Malaysia and Singapore inched slightly down.

(Reporting by Arundhati Dutta; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BDO UNIBANK, INC. 1.28% 87 End-of-day quote.-44.94%
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK -0.10% 24825 End-of-day quote.-25.73%
PT BANK MANDIRI (PERSERO) TBK 0.24% 4110 End-of-day quote.-46.45%
SECURITY BANK CORPORATION 1.30% 78.1 End-of-day quote.-59.95%
