Southeast Asia stocks: Most rise on strong China export data; Indonesia leads gains

Trade surplus in China, the region's largest trading partner, stood at $45.06 billion in July, well above a Reuters poll forecast of $40 billion, despite U.S. tariffs that had kicked in during May.

"Markets are taking some relief from the stronger-than- expected Chinese trade," Edward Moya, senior market analyst at OANDA, said in a note, adding that though Chinese exports to the US are falling, "demand has been steady everywhere else."

China's consumer inflation rose more than expected in July, but factory gate prices fell for the first time in nearly three years.

Banking stocks helped the Indonesian index <.JKSE> lead gains in the region, with lenders Bank Central Asia and Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) rising 1% and 0.9%, respectively.

An index of Jakarta's 45 most liquid stocks <.JKLQ45> rose 0.4%.

Thai stocks advanced, helped by gains in the financial and energy sectors. Lender Bangkok Bank PCL rose 2.4%, while oil and gas distributor PTT PCL gained 0.6%.

The Malaysian index <.KLSE> were marginally higher, helped by financial stocks. Lender Public Bank Bhd was 0.8% up, while RHB Bank BHD rose 0.4%.

Philippine stocks <.PSI> were nearly flat, as gains in financial and telecom services offset losses in the industrial and utilities sectors.

Trading in Singapore was closed for a public holiday.

(Reporting by Soumyajit Saha; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

