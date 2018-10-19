Southeast Asia stocks - Most slip; Philippines climbs, posts first weekly gain in seven

China's economic growth in the third quarter slowed to 6.5 percent, its weakest pace since 2009 and below expectations, as a campaign to tackle debt risks and the trade war with the United States weighed on the economy.

Malaysian stocks <.KLSE> closed 0.3 percent lower, weighed down by its telecom stocks. The Malaysian government said on Thursday the country would see wider fiscal deficits and slower economic growth than earlier forecast through 2020.

Singapore stocks <.STI> dropped in the session, closing the week 0.2 percent lower and marking their fourth straight losing week. Yangzijiang Shipbuilding (Holdings) Ltd sank 13.8 percent in the session while palm oil producer Golden Agri-Resources Ltd lost more than 2 percent.

Philippine shares <.PSI> rose marginally in the session, bringing their weekly gain to 2.1 percent and posting their first weekly gain in seven. Real-estate shares boosted the index in the session, with sector heavyweight Ayala Land Inc gaining 0.7 percent and land developer Robinsons Land Corp adding 1.2 percent.

Indonesian shares <.JKSE> posted a weekly loss, after two consecutive weeks of gains. Cigarette maker Gudang Garam Tbk shed 1.2 percent in the session, while telecom stock Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk lost 0.8 percent.

Thailand's stocks <.SETI> shed 0.9 percent, dragged down by its bank stocks, with Bangkok Bank Public Company Ltd falling 0.9 percent.

(Reporting by Rashmi Ashok; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)

