Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Southeast Asia stocks - Most slip; Philippines climbs, posts first weekly gain in seven

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/19/2018 | 12:19pm CEST
Investors monitor share market prices in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

(Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stock markets closed lower on Friday, as weak economic data from China added to concerns over trade tensions, hurting investor sentiment.

China's economic growth in the third quarter slowed to 6.5 percent, its weakest pace since 2009 and below expectations, as a campaign to tackle debt risks and the trade war with the United States weighed on the economy.

Malaysian stocks <.KLSE> closed 0.3 percent lower, weighed down by its telecom stocks. The Malaysian government said on Thursday the country would see wider fiscal deficits and slower economic growth than earlier forecast through 2020.

Singapore stocks <.STI> dropped in the session, closing the week 0.2 percent lower and marking their fourth straight losing week. Yangzijiang Shipbuilding (Holdings) Ltd sank 13.8 percent in the session while palm oil producer Golden Agri-Resources Ltd lost more than 2 percent.

Philippine shares <.PSI> rose marginally in the session, bringing their weekly gain to 2.1 percent and posting their first weekly gain in seven. Real-estate shares boosted the index in the session, with sector heavyweight Ayala Land Inc gaining 0.7 percent and land developer Robinsons Land Corp adding 1.2 percent.

Indonesian shares <.JKSE> posted a weekly loss, after two consecutive weeks of gains. Cigarette maker Gudang Garam Tbk shed 1.2 percent in the session, while telecom stock Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk lost 0.8 percent.

Thailand's stocks <.SETI> shed 0.9 percent, dragged down by its bank stocks, with Bangkok Bank Public Company Ltd falling 0.9 percent.

(Reporting by Rashmi Ashok; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)

By Rashmi Ashok
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AYALA LAND, INC. --End-of-day quote.
BANGKOK BANK PCL --End-of-day quote.
GOLDEN AGRI-RESOURCES LTD 0.00% 0.25 End-of-day quote.-33.33%
GUDANG GARAM TBK PT --End-of-day quote.
PREMIUM LEISURE CORP --End-of-day quote.
TELEKOMUNIKASI INDN PRSR TBK PRSHN PRSRN --End-of-day quote.
YANGZIJIANG SHIPBUILDING HOLDINGS LTD 4.58% 1.37 End-of-day quote.-6.80%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:28pEUROPEAN UNION : Speech by ESMA Chair Maijoor at Banco de España – CEMFI – FSI High-Level Conference
PU
01:28pCOMMISSIONER STYLIANIDIS : rescEU is the first upgrade of the Civil Protection Mechanism but we need to go further
PU
01:23pEUROPEAN PARLIAMENT : Amendments 324-324 - Veterinary medicinal products - A8-0046/2016(324-324) - Committee on the Environment, Public Health and Food Safety
PU
01:18pSWANSEA UNIVERSITY : Energy Safety Research Institute establishes Innovation Hub
PU
01:17pOil up but set for weekly loss on stock build, trade row
RE
01:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
01:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
01:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
01:13pVolkswagen a winner as EU set to favour wifi over 5G - draft
RE
01:10pOil up but set for weekly loss on stock build, trade row
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Oil falls on concerns over escalating trade row
2MICHELIN : Michelin Warning Drags Down Tire Makers
3INTEL CORPORATION : INTEL : Micron to buy Intel's stake in joint venture IM Flash Technologies
4MMJ PHYTOTECH LTD : MMJ PhytoTech Ltd Harvest One Investor Presentation
5Asia shares slide further as weak China growth adds to woes

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.