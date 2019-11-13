Southeast Asia stocks: Most slip on trade uncertainty, new tariff threat

In a closely watched speech at the Economic Club of New York, Trump said the signing of an initial trade deal was close, but did not offer further details on dates or the terms of the agreement. He also warned of additional tariffs if China did not agree to a deal.

Trump's speech "contained little new to judge the imminence of a trade deal with China, and it provided little evidence of the substance of any such deal," Robert Carnell, chief economist and head of research for Asia-Pacific at ING, said in a note.

Investors responded by dumping equities, with Philippine shares dropping 1% to a more than two-week low, the most in Southeast Asia.

Property developer SM Prime Holdings Inc fell 1.6%, while electric utilities trader Aboitiz Equity Ventures Inc gave up 1.6%.

Singapore's main index traded 0.6% lower, dragged by financials stocks.

Lenders Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp Ltd and DBS Group Holdings fell more than 0.8% each, while Singapore Telecommunications Ltd lost 1.8%.

Broad based losses pushed Malaysian stock index 0.4% lower, with telco Axiata Group the top percentage loser, down 1.8%.

Resorts and cruise line operator Genting slipped 1.1%, while chemicals maker Petronas Chemicals Group fell 0.4%.

Thailand's benchmark index slid 0.3%, weighed down by industrials stocks.

Indonesian shares edged lower as a 1.2% drop in telecom major Telekomunikasi Indonesia's outweighed gains in industrial stocks.

Vietnamese stocks were little changed, as gains in financials offset losses in other sectors.

For Asian Companies click;

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS at 0303 GMT

Market Current Previous close Pct Move

Singapore 3241.85 3267.8 -0.79

Bangkok 1621.87 1626.2 -0.27

Manila 7937.83 8012.34 -0.93

Jakarta 6180.892 6180.992 0.00

Kuala Lumpur 1603.94 1609.73 -0.36

Ho Chi Minh 1019.42 1018.33 0.11

Change so far in 2019

Market Current End 2018 Pct Move

Singapore 3241.85 3068.76 5.64

Bangkok 1621.87 1563.88 3.71

Manila 7937.83 7,466.02 6.32

Jakarta 6180.892 6,194.50 -0.22

Kuala Lumpur 1603.94 1690.58 -5.12

Ho Chi Minh 1019.42 892.54 14.22

(Reporting by Rashmi Ashok in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)