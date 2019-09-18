Log in
Southeast Asia stocks: Most subdued ahead of U.S. Fed verdict

09/18/2019 | 01:13am EDT
A man walks past screen at the Indonesia Stock Exchange building in Jakarta

(Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stock markets were tepid on Wednesday amid cautious mood as investors awaited a widely expected interest rate cut by the U.S. Federal Reserve, while a slew of regional central bank meetings kept a lid on risk appetite.

The U.S. central bank will conclude a two-day policy review on Wednesday, with markets mostly pricing in a quarter-point cut, but a show of strong manufacturing output for August on Tuesday forced investors to walk back some of their dovish ambitions.

Federal funds futures implied late on Tuesday that traders saw about a 51% chance of Fed easing the key borrowing costs.

"In the absence of any surprise in the rate move, investors will be looking at the message from the FOMC in the statement and subsequent press conference. The risk probably sits once again with a hawkish cut and if this comes to fruition, then expect stock markets to take a hit along with risk trades overall," said Nick Twidale, director and co-founder, Xchainge.

Markets have largely pinned their hopes on central banks to cut their lending rates, with the Indonesian central bank set to meet on Thursday, while the People's Bank of China is slated to decide on its benchmark rates later this week.

Leading declines, Thai shares came under pressure as a slump in oil prices hurt energy stocks.

Oil and gas majors PTT PCL and PTT Exploration and Production dropped 3.2% and 3.9%, respectively.

Malaysian stocks <.KLSE> hit a one-week low, dragged by consumer stocks. Leading palm oil producers Kuala Lumpur Kepong Bhd and Sime Darby Plantation Bhd lost 1.1% and 1.4%, respectively.

The Philippine bourse <.PSI> extended losses into a second session following local reports.

Casino operator Bloomberry Resorts Corp, among the top drags on the benchmark, slipped as much as 2.5%.

Meanwhile, Indonesian stocks <.JKSE> advanced on the back of consumer stocks. Top cigarette maker Hanjaya Mandala Sampoerna rebounded after diving nearly 20% earlier this week after the government announced steep price and tax hikes.

(Reporting by Anushka Trivedi in Bengaluru, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

By Anushka Trivedi
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BANK OF CHINA LTD -1.09% 3.62 End-of-day quote.1.39%
BLOOMBERRY RESORTS CORP End-of-day quote.
CRUDE PALM OIL FUTURES (CPO) - CMG (ELECTRONIC)/C1 0.00% 536.75 End-of-day quote.7.67%
HANJAYA MANDALA SAMPOERNA TBK PT End-of-day quote.
KUALA LUMPUR KEPONG BERHAD End-of-day quote.
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.64% 64.53 Delayed Quote.11.63%
PTT EXPLORATION AND PRODUCTION PCL End-of-day quote.
PTT PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED End-of-day quote.
SIME DARBY PLANTATION BHD End-of-day quote.
WTI 0.29% 59.04 Delayed Quote.21.48%
