Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Southeast Asia stocks: Most tepid as dismal euro zone data stokes slowdown fears

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/24/2019 | 12:42am EDT
An SGX sign is pictured at Singapore Stock Exchange

(Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stock markets were subdued on Tuesday as poor business activity readings from the euro zone and concerns about slowing global growth kept risk appetite in check.

The manufacturing sector was in doldrums in Germany, Europe's biggest economy, while the French business activity also shrank in September, a survey on Monday showed, as global trade issues caught up to the euro bloc and stoked fears of a recession.

"The world's economic growth momentum has stuttered amid heightened global trade tensions ... Any sudden spike in geopolitical or trade tensions, along with a rapid deterioration in the global economy's projected path forward, is expected to return safe-haven assets to 2019 highs," Han Tan, market analyst at FXTM said in a note.

The concerns over developments in the U.S.-China trade dispute also lingered in the background, with investors staying on the sidelines after a Chinese agriculture delegation cancelled their visit to Montana.

Leading declines, Indonesian shares <.JSKE> were poised for a fourth session of losses as they shed 1.3% to hit a seven-week low.

Financials and consumer stocks dominated the losses with Bank Central Asia Tbk PT falling 0.8% and cigarette maker Hanjaya Mandala Sampoerna Tbk PT slumping 2.6%.

An index of Jakarta's forty-five most liquid stocks <.JKLQ45> was 1.6% lower.

The Malaysian bourse <.KSLE> was set to extend declines to a second session, with resource and consumer sectors leading losses, while Philippine shares <.PSI> flitted between positive and negative territory.

Bucking the sombre mood, Singapore stocks <.STI> ticked up on the back of financial stocks amid hopes of monetary easing. The city-state's core inflation gauge in August remained at a three-year low, data showed on Monday, prompting analysts at OCBC to reaffirm rate-cut expectations by the country's central bank at its October meeting.

Heavyweight DBS Group Holdings Ltd was among the top gainers in the index as it tacked on 0.6%.

Thai shares were trading mostly flat after government data implied that the country's manufacturing output had slumped more than expected in August.

Thailand's manufacturing sector, one of its main drivers of growth, reported a 4.4% decline in activity for August, as it continues to be strained by the Sino-U.S. trade dispute.

(Reporting by Anushka Trivedi in Bengaluru, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

By Anushka Trivedi
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK PT End-of-day quote.
DBS GROUP HOLDINGS LTD -0.95% 24.91 End-of-day quote.4.84%
HANJAYA MANDALA SAMPOERNA TBK PT End-of-day quote.
PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL 1.12% 72 Delayed Quote.7.85%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
01:11aGreek workers stage walk out against reform on strike action
RE
01:01aBITFLYER : Europe and USA Announce New Altcoins Available on Buy/Sell Platform
BU
12:42aSOUTHEAST ASIA STOCKS : Most tepid as dismal euro zone data stokes slowdown fears
RE
12:28aPBOC CHIEF : Won't Make Big Reserve Requirement Ratio Cuts
DJ
12:27aOil slips as focus shifts from Saudi supply to global demand concerns
RE
12:17aSamsung Display plans $11 billion investment in South Korean LCD plant - report
RE
12:15aOil slips as focus shifts from Saudi supply to global demand concerns
RE
09/23U.S.-Japan trade deal hits snag as Tokyo seeks assurances on car tariffs
RE
09/23U.S.-Japan trade deal hits snag as Tokyo seeks assurances on car tariffs
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1SOFTBANK GROUP CORP : EXCLUSIVE: We Company CEO Neumann starts talks on his role at WeWork parent - sources
2ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV : ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV : AB InBev Asia unit raises $5 billion in world's second-largest 2..
3UNITED COMPANY RUSAL PLC : UNITED RUSAL : SUSTAINABILITY LINKED PRE-EXPORT FINANCE FACILITY
4U.S.-Japan trade deal hits snag as Tokyo seeks assurances on car tariffs
5CVS HEALTH CORPORATION : CVS LOSS NOTICE: ROSEN, A LEADING LAW FIRM, Announces Filing of Securities Class Acti..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group