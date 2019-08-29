Southeast Asia stocks: Most trade flat to lower; global outlook stokes risk-off mode

Bond markets around the world painted a gloomier picture, with yields on 30-year U.S. Treasuries and 10-year German bunds yield both hitting record lows on Wednesday.

Inversion remains a prominent feature across the U.S. yield curve, where long-dated yields are below short-dated ones, an unsettling sign as yield curve inversions have been a reliable leading indicator of future U.S. recessions.

Hitting market sentiment further, Washington made its extra 5% tariff on $300 billion in Chinese imports official on Wednesday and set collection dates of Sept. 1 and Dec. 15, prompting hundreds of U.S. retail, footwear, toy and technology companies to warn of price hikes.

The lack of further developments in the Sino-U.S. trade dispute was also restricting movement in Southeast Asian stock markets, said Richard Laneda, research analyst, COL Financial.

The Philippine index <.PSI> retreated from previous session's rally to lead losses in the region, ahead of President Rodrigo Duterte's talks with China this week.

The trip comes amid a recent rise in tension on multiple fronts, with Chinese vessels challenging energy assets and sea boundaries of Malaysia, Vietnam and the Philippines, prompting warnings and rebukes by the United States.

Telecom and real estate stocks dragged Singapore's benchmark index <.STI> to its lowest since Jan. 4. Singapore Telecommunications dropped 1%, while real estate developer Hongkong Land Holdings lost 0.6%.

A downturn in the U.S. stock futures hurt the city-state's markets, while near-term challenges faced by index heavyweight Singapore Telecommunications in its overseas investments also weighed, said Nicholas Yon, research analyst, Lim & Tan Securities.

Bucking the sombre mood, Thai stocks <.SETI> advanced, helped by gains in the energy sector as oil prices surged overnight. Oil and gas explorers PTT PCL and PTT Exploration and Production rose 1.8% and 0.6% respectively.

(Reporting by Soumyajit Saha, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

By Soumyajit Saha