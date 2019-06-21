Log in
Southeast Asia stocks: Most trade sideways as investors buckle up ahead of data-heavy week

06/21/2019 | 12:38am EDT
An SGX sign is pictured at Singapore Stock Exchange

(Reuters) - Southeast Asian stock markets struggled to find a foothold on Friday, with most regions barely moving in thin trading volumes, as investors turned cautious ahead of a data-heavy week.

Markets shrugged off Wall Street's exuberant performance overnight, as investors took a cautious approach and looked toward developments in the Sino-U.S. trade talks.

Analysts were also of the opinion that some profit-taking may occur, given the stellar run of gains over the week.

"Asian markets are likely to succumb to some profit-taking today, as markets digest the Fed's dovish pivot and refocus on new market catalysts," OCBC said in a note to clients.

A slew of economic data due over the next week, including Malaysia and Singapore's inflation data, Thailand's central bank rate decision, and Indonesia's export data, cut into risk sentiment and sent investors into a wait-and-watch mode.

Trading volumes for all regions remained just a fraction of their 30-day average.

Indonesian shares fell, dragged by consumer stocks. Cigarette manufacturer Gudang Garam Tbk and retailer Sumber Alfaria Trijaya Tbk shed 1.1% each.

Vietnam managed to find some traction, rising 0.3%. The key stock index was poised to snap four consecutive weekly loss.

Financials largely accounted for the gains, with Vietnam Technological And Commercial Joint Stock Bank adding 1.7%.

Thai stocks edged higher, supported by energy stocks due to a spike in oil prices following rising tensions in the Middle East. The benchmark stock index is set to post its fifth straight weekly gain.

Oil companies PTT PCL and PTT Exploration and Production PCL added 1.5% and 2.2%, respectively.

Singapore stocks traded flat, but were set to notch a weekly gain of about 2.8%, which would be their best since early April.

Philippine shares were little changed for the day, but headed for a fifth consecutive weekly gain.

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS at 0328 GMT

Change on the day

Market Current Previous close Pct Move

Singapore 3313.79 3314.51 -0.02

Bangkok 1719.96 1717.82 0.12

Manila 8015.98 8022.42 -0.08

Jakarta 6311.302 6335.698 -0.39

Kuala Lumpur 1676.89 1675.43 0.09

Ho Chi Minh 962.38 959.18 0.33

Change so far in 2019

Market Current End 2018 Pct Move

Singapore 3313.79 3068.76 7.98

Bangkok 1719.96 1563.88 9.98

Manila 8015.98 7,466.02 7.37

Jakarta 6311.302 6,194.50 1.89

Kuala Lumpur 1676.89 1690.58 -0.81

Ho Chi Minh 962.38 892.54 7.82

(Reporting by Rashmi Ashok in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

By Rashmi Ashok

