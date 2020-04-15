Southeast Asia stocks: Most up as China cuts key interest rate; Philippines leads gains

The People's Bank of China (PBOC) on Wednesday cut the interest rate on its medium-term funding for financial institutions to the lowest level on record and paved the way for a similar reduction in benchmark loan rates.

The global economy is expected to shrink by 3.0% during 2020, marking the steepest downturn since the Great Depression, the International Monetary Fund said on Tuesday.

In Southeast Asia, Philippine equities led gains as they rose as much as 2.3% to hit a one-month high, with big cap financial stocks Security Bank Corporation and Bank of the Philippine Islands gaining 5.1% and 4.8%, respectively.

Malaysian equities rose for a second straight session, boosted by gains in heavyweights such as power utility Tenaga Nasional and gas processing firm Petronas Gas.

The Vietnamese benchmark rose up to 0.7%, supported by the financial sector. Joint Stock Commercial Bank for Investment and Development of Vietnam rose 1.8%.

The Thai index inched up, helped by materials stocks, but losses in the country's prominent energy sector kept a lid on gains.

An overnight drop in oil prices was pressuring the energy sector, according to Kasikorn Securities strategist Sunthorn Thongthip.

Moreover, Thailand's economy is expected to lose 1.3 trillion baht (nearly $40 billion), almost all of it in the tourism sector, as a fallout of the coronavirus pandemic, a banking association said on Tuesday.

On the downside, Indonesian shares lost up to 0.9%, dragged by losses in communication services stocks. PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk slumped over 2%.

Shares in Singapore were subdued.

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS AS AT 0358 GMT

STOCK MARKETS

Change on the

day

Market Current Previous Pct Move

close

Singapore 2635.47 2634.57 0.03

Bangkok 1259.28 1256.35 0.23

Manila 5899.89 5780.88 2.06

Jakarta 4683.209 4706.491 -0.49

Kuala Lumpur 1387.98 1371.66 1.19

Ho Chi Minh 771.31 767.41 0.51

Change so far

in 2020

Market Current End 2019 Pct Move

Singapore 2635.47 3222.83 -18.22

Bangkok 1259.28 1579.84 -20.29

Manila 5899.89 7,815.26 -24.51

Jakarta 4683.209 6,299.54 -25.66

Kuala Lumpur 1387.98 1588.76 -12.64

Ho Chi Minh 771.31 960.99 -19.74

(Reporting by Arundhati Dutta; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)

By Arundhati Dutta